RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 volleyball preseason coaches’ poll on Thursday. Harding collected nine of the 12 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.

Last season, the Lady Bisons collected their fifth regular-season title as they went 16-0 in league play as part of a 30-2 campaign. They won 19 of their matches in straight sets. They return the reigning Player of the Year and Setter of the Year in Kelli McKinnon and Sarah Morehead. McKinnon led the conference with a .335 attack percentage. She ranked third in points per set. Morehead led the conference in assists per set. Harding returns a pair of additional All-GAC honorees in Logan Smith and Emma Winiger.

