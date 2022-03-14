The Harding softball team won both games Sunday to complete series sweep of Henderson State. The Lady Bisons won 3-2 and 4-3 in eight innings. It was Harding’s first sweep of a Great American Conference team this season.
Harding improves to 18-8 overall and 7-4 in the GAC.
Henderson State falls to 5-21 overall and 3-8 in the GAC.
Game 1
Junior Lily Tanski had everything working on Sunday, punching out eight Henderson State hitters over four innings of work to help lead Harding past the Reddies 3-2.
In addition to her eight strikeouts, Tanski (6-4) threw four innings, giving up one run on three hits and walking two for Harding. Sophomore Abby Burch got the save for the Lady Bisons, her first of the season. She threw one scoreless inning while allowing no hits, with no walks and two strikeouts.
At the plate, the Lady Bisons were paced by sophomore Jordan Cabana, who went 2-for-2 on the day with a double, a walk and an RBI. Freshman Emma Curry also went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Junior Madison Fraley also helped out for Harding, putting together one hit in two trips to the plate with a double and an RBI.
How it happened
The Lady Bisons got on the board in the second on Fraley’s RBI double with one out.
The Reddies then tied the game at one before the Lady Bisons came back to reclaim their advantage in the fourth inning. Harding pushed across a run on Cabana’s two-out RBI double.
Henderson State got within one in the sixth inning scoring a run on a wild pitch.
Burch came in the seventh and sat the Reddies down in order to get the save.
Game notes
Harding pitchers faced 32 Henderson State hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and five fly balls while striking out 11.
The Lady Bisons drew four walks from Henderson State pitching.
Henderson State was led offensively by junior Monica Monreal, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Monreal also led the Reddies pitching staff, throwing six innings.
Game 2
The Harding Lady Bisons needed eight innings to get the job done in game two. Jordan Cabana hit a single to center field that scored Alix Miller from second for the 4-3 walk-off win.
Sophomore Abby Burch (3-1) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Harding. The right-hander went two innings, giving up one run on two hits, allowing no walks and striking out one. Sophomore Maegan Pistokache started the game and went 5.1 innings, giving up two runs, all earned, on five hits, with no walks and two strikeouts.
Freshmen Leigha Harris and Emma Curry each went 3-for-4 in the game to lead the Lady Bisons.
How it happened
The Lady Bisons got on the board in the bottom of the first scoring two runs off two errors.
Henderson State got a run back in the third scoring a run on two hits.
Harding made it 3-1 in the third when Ashton Bryce hit a single to center field that scored Macy Smith.
The Reddies scored a run in the sixth and then tied the game at three in the seventh.
After a double-play in the eighth, Cabana hit the single to win it for the Lady Bisons.
Game notes
Harding went 5-for-12 (.417) with runners in scoring position.
Harding pitchers faced 35 Henderson State hitters in the game, allowing 11 ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out three.
Henderson State was led offensively by freshman Brooke Johnson, who went 2-for-4 with a double.
Johnson led the Reddies pitching staff, throwing 7.2 innings of four-run ball.
The Lady Bisons will continue GAC action next weekend when it travels to Shawnee, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma Baptist in a three-game series. First pitch in the series is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.
