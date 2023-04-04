shano

Harding senior infielder Nicole Shano broke the career home run record in the Sunday GAC series finale against Henderson State. The Lady Bisons are now in a three-way tie for first place in the GAC standings.

ARKADELPHIA — The 20th-ranked Harding softball team completed the series sweep Sunday defeated Henderson State 6-3 in Great American Conference action. The Lady Bisons won both games of the doubleheader Saturday.

Nicole Shano hit her 32nd career home run in sixth inning to break the Harding career home run record. She was tied with Peyton Mills who hit 31 between 2016-19.

