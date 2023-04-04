ARKADELPHIA — The 20th-ranked Harding softball team completed the series sweep Sunday defeated Henderson State 6-3 in Great American Conference action. The Lady Bisons won both games of the doubleheader Saturday.
Nicole Shano hit her 32nd career home run in sixth inning to break the Harding career home run record. She was tied with Peyton Mills who hit 31 between 2016-19.
Harding improves to 29-8 overall and 15-5 in the GAC. The Lady Bisons are in a three-way tie with Oklahoma Baptist and Southeastern Oklahoma for first place in the GAC standings.
Henderson State falls to 15-21 overall and 7-13 in the GAC.
Sophomore Riley Price came in relief to earn the win for Harding. She threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits, with no walks and one strikeout. She is now 13-3 on the season. Abby Burch came in seventh to pick up the save. It was her NCAA Division II leading 11th save of the season.
At the plate, the Lady Bisons were paced by senior Hanna Jones, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk and an RBI. Sophomore Emma Curry also chipped in for Harding, putting together three hits in four trips to the plate while adding two RBI. It was her third three hit game this season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Chelsea Blankenship and Emma Curry.
The Lady Bisons made it 4-0 in the second scoring two runs on three hits. Hanna Jones knocked in the first run and Riley Price hit into a fielder's choice that scored Macy Smith from third.
Henderson State got two runs back in the third on three hits.
Harding added another run in the fourth when Emma Curry hit a single to left that scored Hanna Jones from third.
The Reddies scored their final run in the fourth on two hits.
Nicole Shano pinch hit to lead off the fifth inning for Harding. On a 2-2 count she hit the record-breaking home run to left field.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Reddies at an 11-6 clip.
- It was Nicole Shano's team-high sixth home run of the season.
- Harding went 7-for-16 (.438) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 32 Henderson State hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out three.
- Henderson State was led offensively by senior Abbie Moore, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.
- Savannah Carrigan received the loss in the circle for Henderson State to fall to 3-5 on the season.
Harding will be back in action Tuesday when it plays is final regular season non-conference game at home against Union. First pitch in the doubleheader is scheduled for 3 p.m.
SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER
ARKADELPHIA — The 20th-ranked Harding softball team defeated Henderson State in both games of a Great American Conference doubleheader Saturday. The Lady Bisons won 6-0 and 8-3 behind five RBI's by Jordan Cabana.
Harding improves to 29-8 overall and 15-5 in the GAC.
Henderson State falls to 15-20 overall and 7-12 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Harding 6, Henderson State 0)
Sophomore Riley Price was dealing on Saturday, throwing her third shutout. Price (12-3) went the distance for Harding, giving up six hits, walking none and striking out seven.
Junior Jordan Cabana led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Senior Hanna Jones also helped out, going 2-for-3 for Harding.
HOW IT HAPPENED
After three scoreless innings, Harding got on the board in the fourth scoring three runs on three hits and an error. Jordan Cabana highlighted the inning when she hit a double down the left field line that scored two runs.
Harding added three more runs in the fifth on two hits and an error. Riley Price and Chelsea Blankenship each had an RBI in the inning.
GAME NOTES
- Junior Chelsea Blankenship stole two bases in the game.
- The Lady Bisons swiped seven bases as a team.
- Harding went 4-for-12 (.333) with runners in scoring position.
- Riley Price faced 26 Henderson State hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and six fly balls while striking out seven.
- The Lady Bisons drew four walks from Henderson State pitching.
- Henderson State was led offensively by junior Kaitlyn O'Quinn, who went 2-for-3.
- Brooke Johnson received the loss for Henderson State and falls to 6-4 on the season. She pitched four innings and allowed three runs.
GAME TWO (Harding 8, Henderson State 3)
Down 3-2, Harding scored six runs in the seventh to earn an 8-3 victory in game two.
Senior Lily Tanski (9-2) got the win for Harding. The right-hander went seven innings, giving up three runs, all of them earned, on four hits, allowing no walks and striking out eight. It was her fourth complete game.
Junior Jordan Cabana led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Sophomore Emma Curry also went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Junior Chelsea Blankenship also chipped in, going 2-for-3 for Harding with an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding got on the board in the first inning scoring two runs on one hit. Riley Price hit a sacrifice fly to center for the first run and Blankenship hit a single up the middle that scored the second.
Henderson State tied the game in the bottom of the first on three hits. Brooke Johnson hit a two-run home run to left for the Reddies.
Henderson State led off the third with a home run to left.
Harding hit two three-run homers in the seventh to take an 8-3 lead. Emma Curry hit the first one and Jordan Cabana hit the second one. It was Curry's third home run of the season and Cabana's first.
GAME NOTES
- Every Harding starter reached base safely in the win.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Reddies at a 10-4 clip.
- Blankenship stole two bases in the game.
- Lily Tanski faced 25 Henderson State hitters in the game, allowing three ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out eight.
- Henderson State was led offensively by sophomore Brooke Johnson, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
- Presley Applegate received the loss for Henderson State and falls to 1-4 on the season. She pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief.
