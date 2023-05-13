EDMOND, Okla. — The 18th-ranked Harding softball team fell 4-1 to 4th-ranked Central Oklahoma in the finals of the NCAA Central Region One Tournament Saturday.
Central Oklahoma advances on and will host the NCAA Central Super Regionals next week in Edmond. The Bronchos, the No. 1 seed in the region, will host No. 6 seed Southern Arkansas.
Harding ends its season with a 46-14 record. It was the second most wins in a season by the Lady Bisons and they made their second appearance in the NCAA Central Region One Finals. Harding won 58 games and won the region in 2017.
Senior Lily Tanski started and received the loss. She ends the season with a 14-6 record. Sophomore Riley Price came out of the pen and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.
Senior Nicole Shano led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 1-for-3 with a home run. Senior Hanna Jones also went 1-for-2 with a double. Junior Jordan Cabana also helped out, going 2-for-3 for Harding.
HOW IT HAPPENED
On the fourth pitch of the game Rylee Lemos hit a home run to right field to give Central Oklahoma a 1-0 lead.
The Bronchos made it 4-0 in the fourth on four hits. Terin Ritz knocked in two runs with the bases loaded and Shayleigh Odom knocked in another run when she hit a double to left center.
Nicole Shano led off the bottom of the seventh inning and hit a solo home run to left field for her 200th career hit.
GAME NOTES
- Lily Tanski faced her 1800th career batter in the game.
- Harding left five runners on base.
- Harding pitchers faced 28 Central Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and 12 fly balls while striking out three.
- Central Oklahoma was led offensively by freshman Rylee Lemos, who went 1-for-4 with a home run.
- Central Oklahoma outhit Harding 6-4.
- Terin Ritz led the Bronchos to the win in the circle and improves to 24-1 on the season. She allowed four hits and struck out three.
FRIDAY ELIMINATION GAME
EDMOND, Okla. — The 18th-ranked Harding Lady Bisons scored two runs in the top of the seventh and held on to defeat 21st-ranked Oklahoma Baptist 3-2 Friday in the NCAA Central Region elimination game.
Harding advances to take on host team Central Oklahoma on Saturday in the NCAA Central Region One finals. The game has been moved up to a 11 a.m., start due to forecasted weather in the Oklahoma City area. The Lady Bisons will have to beat the Bronchos twice to advance to the super regional.
Harding improves to 46-13 overall and Oklahoma Baptist ends its season with a 44-12 record.
Junior Abby Burch improved to 4-0 on the season after coming in and pitching two shutout innings of relief. The right-hander gave up two hits and struck out three. Junior Maegan Pistokache also pitched well, throwing 3 1/3 shutout innings while allowing four hits, walking one and striking out three.
Senior Nicole Shano led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 3-for-3. Sophomore Emma Curry and junior Jordan Cabana both went 1-for-3 for Harding with an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Trailing 2-0 in the fourth inning, Harding plated a run on three hits. Jordan Cabana hit a single to left field that scored Emma Curry from second.
With its final three outs facing them, Harding scored two runs when it needed it in the top of the seventh inning. With runners at the corners, Leigha Harris hit a grounder to the right side and Oklahoma Baptist came home with the throw but it wasn't in time to get Chelsea Blankenship. With the bases loaded, Emma Curry hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Macy Smith for the go ahead run.
Oklahoma Baptist had runners at the corners with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning but Abby Burch got back-to-back strikeouts to give Harding the win.
GAME NOTES
- Harding went 3-for-8 (.375) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers limited Oklahoma Baptist to just 1-for-9 (.111) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 33 Oklahoma Baptist hitters in the game, allowing eight ground balls and four fly balls while striking out eight.
- Oklahoma Baptist was led offensively by junior Reagan Ford, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
- Senior Aspen Younce received the loss for Oklahoma Baptist and falls to 10-3 on the season. She gave up three earned runs and struck out two.
