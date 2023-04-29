BETHANY, Okla. — The 17th-ranked Harding softball team swept a doubleheader over Southern Nazarene Saturday in Great American Conference action. The Lady Bisons won 2-0 in eight innings and 4-0.
In game one, Abby Burch picked up her 18th save of the season which ties the NCAA Division II record for the most saves in a season.
Harding improves to 42-11 overall and 25-7 in the GAC.
Southern Nazarene falls to 24-26 overall and 13-18 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Harding 2, Southern Nazarene 0 - 8 Innings)
Riley Price (18-4) started and picked up the win for Harding, throwing seven shutout innings while giving up one hit, walking two, and striking out three. Abby Burch came out of the pen in the eighth allowing one hit and striking out one.
Leigha Harris led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-4 with a double. Chelsea Blankenship also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Lady Bisons finally got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning scoring two runs on four hits. Nicole Shano and Chelsea Blankenship each had an RBI single in the inning.
- Price and Burch combined to throw a two-hit shutout.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Crimson Storm at a 9-2 clip.
- The Lady Bisons got two hits in four at-bats with the bases loaded.
- Harding pitchers faced 28 Southern Nazarene hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and 16 fly balls while striking out four.
- Southern Nazarene was led offensively by Natalie Jones, who went 1-for-3 with a double.
- Olivia Hernandez started and took the loss for Southern Nazarene. She gave up nine hits and struck out four.
GAME TWO (Harding 4, Southern Nazarene 0)
Lily Tanski was dealing on Saturday, throwing a three-hit shutout to lead Harding. Tanski (13-4) went the distance walking one and striking out six. Tanski, the Harding career record holder for the most strikeouts in her career, now has 348.
Emma Curry led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Nicole Shano also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Harding took a 1-0 lead in the first on a miscue by Southern Nazarene which allowed Leigha Harris to score from third.
The Lady Bisons added another run in the third when Emma Curry hit her sixth home run of the season.
Harding added two more insurance runs in the sixth on three hits. Nicole Shano hit a double to left center that scored Hannah Garrett from first. Two batters later, Tedi Nunn reached on fielder's choice that scored Shano.
- It was Tanski's third shutout of the season.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Crimson Storm at a 9-3 clip.
- Lily Tanski faced 25 Southern Nazarene hitters in the game, allowing three ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out six.
- Southern Nazarene was led offensively by Hailey Evans, who went 1-for-3.
- Katelyn Woodard received the loss for Southern Nazarene and falls to 6-3 on the season.
The two teams will wrap up their three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
