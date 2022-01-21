After missing its first nine shots, Harding scored 16 straight points and never looked back in a 61-39 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma Saturday in Great American Conference women's basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The victory gave Harding its first three-game winning streak in conference this season. The Lady Bisons improved to 11-5 overall and 7-4 in the GAC with its 17th consecutive win over Northwestern Oklahoma. The Rangers lost their second straight and fell to 10-7 overall and 6-5 in conference.
With 6:42 left in the first quarter, Sage Hawley hit a put-back layup that kickstarted the 16-0 run. Northwestern made its first shot of the game and missed its next 12. Harding led 19-5 after one quarter.
Harding led by 20 points at 29-9 in the second quarter, but Northwestern scored the next nine points as Harding missed its last 10 straight shots. The Lady Bisons led 30-18 at the break. It was the second time this season Harding held an opponent to fewer than 20 points at halftime. The Lady Bisons had a 15-2 advantage off turnovers.
Harding extended its lead to 47-28 after three quarters. The Lady Bisons held the Rangers to only four field goals in the quarter and just 27% shooting.
Harding pushed its lead to as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter, leading 55-28 with 7:41 left in the game.
The Lady Bison defense was outstanding throughout the game, recording a season-high 20 steals, tied for ninth in a Harding single game. Harding outscored Northwestern 28-4 off turnovers and held the Rangers to only 23.5% shooting for the game. Northwestern made only one 3-pointer.
Patricia Peric made four of Harding's eight 3-pointers and led the Lady Bisons with a career-high 14 points. Hannah Collins added 12 points and Lexie Davis scored 10.
Scout Frame was the only Ranger in double figures. She led Northwestern with 11 points.
Harding returns to the Rhodes-Reaves Field House today to host 23rd-ranked Southwestern Oklahoma for a 1 p.m. tipoff.
