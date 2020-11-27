After making a deep run in the Great American Conference Tournament in the 2018-19 season, the Harding Lady Bisons look to get back to their winning ways after having not played since 2019 and having this season delayed by COVID-19.
Harding finished the 2018-19 season 21-9 overall and 15-7 in the conference. The Lady Bisons were dominant at home, only allowing two defeats on their home court all season to finish 11-2 there.
The Lady Bisons seemed to have the all-around package. They knew how to win when the game was close and they knew how to close out a game when they had a sizable lead.
During the 2018-19 season, it was Southwestern Oklahoma State University that was a road block for the Lady Bisons. The Lady Bulldogs were nationally ranked throughout the season and Harding lost to them all three times they played including the second round of the GAC tournament.
The Lady Bisons’ first competition in over a year will be Jan. 7 at home against Ouachita Baptist. The Lady Bisons will then go on the road for two games when they play Arkansas-Monticello and then rival Arkansas Tech.
This season for the Lady Bisons is also going to be shorter as was announced by the GAC. All the games that are going to played will be conference games.
Harding will get to play rival Arkansas Tech four times this season. In the 2018-19 season, these two teams met and split the meetings.
The Golden Suns defeated Harding at Harding in overtime 68-67. Harding would return the favor and go to Russellville and beat Arkansas Teach 72-48.
Despite the shortened season, the Lady Bisons are scheduled for 10 home games out of the 20 games in the season. The times for the games had not been released as of Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.