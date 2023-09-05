SEARCY — After receiving votes last week, the Harding volleyball team was ranked No. 25 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II poll. The Lady Bisons went 4-0 this past weekend at the Patriot Classic hosted by Texas-Tyler.
The Lady Bisons were last ranked at No. 24 last season heading into postseason where they won the Great American Tournament Championship and earned a bid to the NCAA Central Region Tournament.
Harding returns 12 players from last years squad including all six starters plus libero.
Patriot Classic results
TYLER, Texas — The Harding volleyball team didn’t give up a set in the Patriot Classic hosted by Texas-Tyler Friday and Saturday. The Lady Bisons won both games Friday and completed the classic sweep Saturday with 3-0 wins over Union (25-17, 25-12, 25-22) and Dallas Baptist (25-23, 27-25, 25-20).
Harding improves to 4-0 on the season.
Union falls to 0-3 on the season and Dallas Baptist falls to 3-1.
Union match First set
Trailing 10-9 in the first set, Harding went on a 13-4 run on five kills to lead 22-14. Union won the next three points to pull within 22-17 but the Lady Bisons won the next three points to win the set 25-17. Harding had 13 kills in the set and hit .300.
Second set
Leading 6-4 in the second set, Harding went on a 11-1 run on six Union attack errors to lead 17-5. The Lady Bisons went on to win the set 25-12. Harding held Union to five kills and forced 13 attack errors in the set.
Third set
Trailing 12-6 in the third set, Harding went on a 11-2 run on six kills to lead 17-14. Union battled back to take a 21-20 lead but Harding won five of the next six points to win the set 25-22. Harding had 10 kills in the set and forced nine Union attack errors.
Stats
Harding had 32 kills and hit .242 in the match.
Kelli McKinnon led Harding with 10 kills. She also had two solo blocks.
Sarah Morehead controlled the offense with 19 assists and had nine digs.
Harding had 58 digs in the match with Emma Winiger leading the defense with 17 digs. Chloe Ingersoll also had 14 digs.
Harding had six aces in the match with Emma Winiger having four.
Union had 31 kills and hit .008 in the match with 30 attack errors.
Reese Owens led the offense and defense with seven kills and 16 digs.
Davey Slaughter also had double-figure digs with 15.
Dallas Baptist match First set
Harding found itself down 18-6 in the first set but battled back with a 14-0 run on four kills and four blocks to lead 20-18. With the set tied at 23, the Lady Bisons had back-to-back kills to win 25-23. The two teams combined for 18 attack errors in the set.
Second set
Harding trailed again in the second set 12-6 before going on a 6-0 run on three kills to tie the set at 12. Down again 16-12, Harding went on a 10-3 run on six kills to lead 22-19. Dallas Baptist won the next five points to force set point but Harding had back-to-back kills by Chloe Ingersoll to tie the set at 24. A Dallas Baptist block again gave them set advantage but Harding won the next three points to win the set 27-25. The Lady Bisons had 17 kills in the set and hit .205.
Third set
Down again in the third set 10-4, Harding went on a 13-3 run on seven kills to lead 17-13. Dallas Baptist pulled to within one two more times before the Lady Bisons put them away, winning the set 25-20. Harding had 12 kills and only four attack errors in the set.
Stats
Harding had 40 kills and hit .184 in the match.
Jacey Lambert had a season-high 12 kills and hit .360 for the Lady Bisons.
Chloe Ingersoll had 10 kills and added eight digs.
Emma Winiger led the Harding defense with 13 digs.
- Libby Hinton had a season-high seven blocks.
Dallas Baptist had 36 kills, 26 attack errors and hit .081 in the match.
Delaney Fuller led the team with 14 kills.
Daylee Doggett led the defense with 14 digs.
Shaylee Shore had seven blocks in the match.
Up next
Harding will be back in action next weekend when it travels to Topeka, Kansas to take part in the Washburn Tournament. The Lady Bisons will open against Northwest Missouri Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Harding will take part in the Washburn Tournament in Topeka, Kansas this weekend. The Lady Bisons are slotted to take on No. 15 Northwest Missouri and host team No. 17 Washburn this weekend. Action gets underway Friday at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.