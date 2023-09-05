hu volley

The Harding Bisons volleyball team is off to another great start to the season with a 25th-place national ranking after going 4-0 at the Patriot Classic in Tyler, Texas over the weekend.

SEARCY — After receiving votes last week, the Harding volleyball team was ranked No. 25 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II poll. The Lady Bisons went 4-0 this past weekend at the Patriot Classic hosted by Texas-Tyler.

The Lady Bisons were last ranked at No. 24 last season heading into postseason where they won the Great American Tournament Championship and earned a bid to the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

