SEARCY — Senior Jacie Evans had 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead Harding to an 82-56 victory over Southern Arkansas on Saturday in Great American Conference women's basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

The win was Harding's fifth straight overall and 13th in its last 14 games. It pushed the Lady Bisons to 13-4 overall and 9-1 in conference, tied with Southern Nazarene for the top spot. Southern Arkansas lost for the fifth time in six games on the road and fell to 7-9 overall and 3-7 in the GAC.

