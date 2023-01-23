SEARCY — Senior Jacie Evans had 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead Harding to an 82-56 victory over Southern Arkansas on Saturday in Great American Conference women's basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The win was Harding's fifth straight overall and 13th in its last 14 games. It pushed the Lady Bisons to 13-4 overall and 9-1 in conference, tied with Southern Nazarene for the top spot. Southern Arkansas lost for the fifth time in six games on the road and fell to 7-9 overall and 3-7 in the GAC.
Evans shot 10-of-14 from the field for her fifth game this season with 20 or more points and was only three off a career high.
Sage Hawley had 18 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven assists. It was her 10th double-double of the season and sixth in her last seven games.
Rory Geer added 17 points and 12 rebounds, her fourth double-double. Aubrey Isbell scored 12 points and had eight rebounds.
Harding shot 50% from the field and limited Southern Arkansas to only 29% shooting. The Muleriders' 56 points were the fewest they have scored this season.
Harding outscored Southern Arkansas 52-18 in the paint.
Harding made seven of its first 10 shots and jumped out to an early 15-4 lead. Southern Arkansas responded with three 3-pointers, but Harding shot 50% from the field in the period and led 20-15 after one.
Harding went on an 14-1 run over a four-minute stretch of the second quarter and held Southern Arkansas without a field goal for more than seven minutes and only two in the entire quarter.
The Lady Bisons led 39-22 at the break, hitting 49% from the field in the first half and limiting Southern Arkansas to only 25% shooting. The Muleriders were only 3-of-17 (18%) from inside the 3-point arc, and Harding outscored Southern Arkansas 22-4 in the paint.
Geer had three offensive rebounds and led Harding 11 points.
Harding extended its lead to 59-37 through three quarters. The Lady Bisons had two 7-0 runs in the period.
Harding plays the third of five games in nine days Monday at Arkansas Tech in Russellville.
SEARCY — Junior Taylor Currie scored 27 points and added 12 rebounds, but Southern Arkansas scored 13 straight points midway through the second half and defeated Harding 82-75 on Thursday in Great American Conference men's basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding fell to 5-11 overall and 1-9 in the GAC. Southern Arkansas won for the ninth time in its last 10 games and improved to 12-4 overall and 8-2 in conference.
Harding had a 13-2 run and a pair of 7-0 runs in the first half and took a 45-32 lead into halftime. Currie hit a layup at the end of the second 7-0 run to give Harding a 41-23 advantage, its largest in a GAC game this season.
Harding made five 3-pointers in the first half and held Southern Arkansas to 2-of-13 from 3-point range.
Stetson Smithson made a layup and Harding held a 49-32 lead with 18:49 left in the game. Southern Arkansas went on an 8-1 run to cut the Bisons' lead to 50-40 with 14:23 remaining.
After a Rylie Marshall layup, Southern Arkansas went on a 13-0 spurt, hitting three 3-pointers in a span of 58 seconds to take a 53-52 lead.
Harding briefly retook the lead on two Smithson free throws with 10:04 left, but a three-point play from Southern Arkansas put the Muleriders in the lead for good. After another SAU free throw, the Muleriders led by four or more for the rest of the game.
It was Currie's 10th game with 20 points or more and his eighth double-double of the season.
Keyln McBride made three of Harding's six 3-pointers and scored 15 points. He also led the team with five assists. Marshall added 11 points.
Harding plays the third of five games in nine days (four on the road) on Monday when it takes on Arkansas Tech in Russellville.
