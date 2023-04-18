SEARCY — The 18th-ranked Harding softball team needed 10 innings as Chelsea Blankenship hit a walk-off single to give the Lady Bisons a 4-3 win over Southeastern Oklahoma in Great American Conference action Saturday.
Southeastern Oklahoma won the series with the doubleheader win Friday.
Before the game, Harding recognized Hannah Garrett, Hanna Jones, Maegan Pistokache, Payton Reynolds, Nicole Shano, Lily Tanski and graduate assistant Sarah Hudler for their contributions to the Harding softball program.
Harding improves to 35-11 overall and 20-7 in the GAC.
Southeastern Oklahoma falls to 26-19 overall and 20-7 in the GAC.
Junior Abby Burch (3-0) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Harding. The right-hander threw 5 2/3 shutout innings while giving up five hits, allowing no walks and striking out one. It was her longest outing of the season. Maegan Pistokache started and pitched 4 1/3 innings.
In the batter's box, the Lady Bisons were led by Chelsea Blankenship, who went 3-for-5 on the day with three RBI. It was her seventh multiple hit game of the season and her second three RBI game. Sophomore Emma Curry also chipped in for Harding, putting together two hits in five trips to the plate.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Bisons broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Chelsea Blankenship singled through the left side that scored two runs.
Southeastern Oklahoma took the lead the next inning scoring three runs on five hits.
Harding tied the game in the sixth when Macy Smith hit a single up the middle that scored Tedi Nunn.
Hanna Jones led off the 10th inning with a double to left center. Jordan Cabana then put down a sacrifice bunt to move Jones to third to set up the walk-off single by Blankenship.
GAME NOTES
- Every Harding starter reached base safely in the win.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Savage Storm at a 12-10 clip.
- Blankenship stole two bases in Saturday's game.
- The Lady Bisons stole six bases as a team.
- Harding went 4-for-12 (.333) with runners in scoring position.
- The two teams combined to leave 19 runners on base. Harding left 11 and Southeastern Oklahoma left eight.
- Harding pitchers faced 41 Southeastern Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing 13 ground balls and 15 fly balls while striking out two.
- Southeastern Oklahoma was led offensively by senior Marilyn Alvarado, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
- Junior Amberlyn Walsworth received the loss for the Savage Storm. She falls to 12-10 on the season. She came out of the pen and pitched 3 1/3 innings.
Friday Twinbill
SEARCY — The 18th-ranked Harding softball team fell to Southeastern Oklahoma in both games of the Great American Conference doubleheader Friday. The Savage Storm won 2-0 and 3-0.
Harding falls to 34-11 overall and 19-7 in the GAC.
Southeastern Oklahoma improves to 26-18 overall and 20-6 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Southeastern Oklahoma 2, Harding 0)
Sophomore Riley Price (16-4) started and took the loss in the circle for Harding. The right-hander went seven innings, giving up two runs, both of them earned, on eight hits, allowing no walks and striking out five.
Price also led Harding at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Southeastern Oklahoma took a 2-0 lead in the third off a two-run homer by Marilyn Alvarado.
GAME NOTES
- Riley Price faced 31 Southeastern Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing 10 ground balls and six fly balls while striking out five.
- Southeastern Oklahoma was led offensively by senior Marilyn Alvarado, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
- Reese Taylor got the win for Harding and improves to 9-4. She went the distance and had three strikeouts.
GAME TWO (Southeastern Oklahoma 3, Harding 0)
Senior Lily Tanski (10-4) got the ball to start for Harding and took the loss. The right-hander went seven innings, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits, allowing no walks and striking out six.
Sophomore Leigha Harris led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 3-for-4 with a double. Sophomore Emma Curry provided a noteworthy performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-4 with a double.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Southeastern Oklahoma broke the scoreless tie in the fifth when Kamryn Rackley hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Bailey Beard.
The Savage Storm made it 3-0 in the sixth when Kady Fryear hit a bases clearing triple down the left field line that scored two.
GAME NOTES
- Harding left 11 runners stranded on base in the loss.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Savage Storm at a 9-6 clip.
- Lily Tanski faced 27 Southeastern Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out six.
- Southeastern Oklahoma was led offensively by junior Kady Fryrear, who went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI.
- Amberlyn Walsworth got the win for the Savage Storm and improved to 12-10 on the season. She threw all seven innings and had four strikeouts.
The two teams will wrap up their series Saturday with a single game starting at noon. Before the game at 11:30 a.m., Harding will recognize Hannah Garrett, Hanna Jones, Maegan Pistokache, Payton Reynolds, Nicole Shano, Lily Tanski and Graduate Assistant Sarah Hudler for their contributions to the Harding softball program.
Harding hosted Christian Brothers in a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday night.
