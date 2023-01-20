ARKADELPHIA — Harding scored 13 consecutive points over a six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter and defeated Ouachita Baptist 69-61 on Thursday in Great American Conference women's action at Bill Vining Arena.
The win was Harding's 12th in its last 13 games and sixth in its last seven road games. The Lady Bisons improved to 12-4 overall and remained in a tie for first place in the conference at 8-1.
Ouachita had its four-game home winning streak snapped and fell to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in conference. It was the Lady Tigers' first home loss since falling 80-77 in overtime to Arkansas Tech on Dec. 3.
Harding trailed 54-49 with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter. On the Lady Bisons' next possession, Jacie Evans hit a turnaround jumper on the right baseline to kickstart the run. Rory Geer connected on consecutive shots, Harding made three free throws, and Evans ended the run with a pair of layups.
Evans' last layup, with 2:02 left, gave Harding a 62-54 lead. During the spurt, Ouachita was 0-for-3 from the field and had five turnovers.
Ouachita closed to within four points, but Harding made six free throws and Evans added another layup to seal the victory.
Evans led Harding with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting and made 6-of-10 free throws.
Sage Hawley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for her GAC-leading ninth double-double of the season. She also tied her career high with six blocked shots.
Geer scored all of her 13 points in the second half and added seven rebounds.
Harding led 16-11 after one quarter. Neither team shot well in the period but Harding made 4-of-5 free throws, and Ouachita hit two 3-pointers.
The Lady Bisons committed nine turnovers in the second quarter, and the Lady Tigers hit three more 3-pointers and led 29-28 at halftime.
Harding hit three 3s in the third quarter and led 48-45 entering the fourth quarter.
Harding outscored Ouachita 34-22 in the paint and 13-4 on second-chance points.
The Lady Bisons play the second of five games in nine days Saturday at home against Southern Arkansas. Tipoff at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House is at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.