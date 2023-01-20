geer

Rory Geer faces an OBU defender during the Lady Bisons' 69-61 GAC road victory on Thursday night.

ARKADELPHIA — Harding scored 13 consecutive points over a six-minute stretch of the fourth quarter and defeated Ouachita Baptist 69-61 on Thursday in Great American Conference women's action at Bill Vining Arena.

The win was Harding's 12th in its last 13 games and sixth in its last seven road games. The Lady Bisons improved to 12-4 overall and remained in a tie for first place in the conference at 8-1.

