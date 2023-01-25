RUSSELLVILLE — Harding scored the first 12 points of the second half and pulled away to a 72-52 victory over Arkansas Tech on Monday in Great American Conference women's action at Tucker Coliseum.
Harding has won 14 of its last 15 games and seven of its last eight on the road. The Lady Bisons improved to 14-4 overall and remains in first place at 10-1 in the GAC. Arkansas Tech has alternated wins and losses for its last six games and fell to 9-6 overall and 7-4 in conference.
Harding trailed 35-33 at halftime, but opened the third quarter with Jacie Evans and Aubrey Isbell combining for the game's next 10 points. Sage Hawley concluded the 12-0 run with a jumper that gave Harding a 45-35 lead with 6:22 left.
Tech did not make a field goal until the 5:04 mark of the third quarter and made only two shots in the period. Harding had a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter and led by at least 10 points throughout the period.
The Lady Bisons held the Golden Suns to only 5-of-28 shooting in the second half and to only 29.7 percent from the field for the game. It was the fourth time this season and the second straight that Harding held an opponent below 30 percent shooting.
Hawley led Harding with 21 points and 13 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season and 30th of her career.
Evans finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. It was her fourth double-double.
Kendrick Bailey made three three-pointers and scored 13 points, and Aubrey Isbell added 12 points.
Harding shot 47 percent in the first quarter and made three three-pointers. Tech shot 38 percent and made all four free throws and the quarter ended tied 17-17.
Neither team led by more than five in the second quarter, and Tech led 35-33 at halftime. Tech had six offensive rebounds in the first half and outscored Harding 8-0 on second-chance points.
Evans had eight points, four rebounds and six assists in the first 20 minutes.
Harding scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and outscored Tech 21-10 in the period. Tech shot only 2-of-16 in the quarter and did not have a field goal until the 5:04 mark.
RUSSELLVILLE — Junior Taylor Currie scored more than 20 points for the 20th time in his Harding career, but the Bisons could not overcome a pair of scoring droughts and fell 87-75 to Arkansas Tech in Great American Conference men's basketball action at Tucker Coliseum.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-12 overall and 1-10 in conference play. Arkansas Tech posted a season-high scoring total, won for the sixth time in eight home games and improved to 11-6 overall and 9-2 in the GAC.
Harding went five minutes without scoring in the first half and fell behind 33-22. The Bisons went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead and trailed only 40-34 at halftime.
Davis Morgan made a layup on the baseline with 14:30 left in the game, and Harding trailed 50-47. The Bisons did not score for the next four minutes, and Tech pushed the lead to 60-47, scoring the next 10 points.
A Currie jumper with 4:33 remaining pulled Harding within 74-65 but the Bisons got no closer.
Currie shot 11-of-17 from the field, scored 26 points and led Harding with seven rebounds. Keyln McBride and Ramiro Santiago both made two three-pointers and scored 12 points.
Harding shot 51 percent from the field, its sixth game this season over 50 percent. Tech shot 54 percent, its second straight game over 50%. The Wonder Boys led the Bisons 54-40 in the paint.
Harding's next action is Thursday. The Bisons will go on the road to Alva, Oklahoma, to take on Northwestern Oklahoma.
