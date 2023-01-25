RUSSELLVILLE — Harding scored the first 12 points of the second half and pulled away to a 72-52 victory over Arkansas Tech on Monday in Great American Conference women's action at Tucker Coliseum.

Harding has won 14 of its last 15 games and seven of its last eight on the road. The Lady Bisons improved to 14-4 overall and remains in first place at 10-1 in the GAC. Arkansas Tech has alternated wins and losses for its last six games and fell to 9-6 overall and 7-4 in conference.

