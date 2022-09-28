The Harding volleyball team lost the first set but won the next three to defeat Drury 3-1 (18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15) Tuesday in non-conference action. It was the final non-conference match this season for Harding.
Harding improves to 16-1 on the season and moves its winning streak to 14 matches.
Drury falls to 7-10 overall.
Drury jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set before Harding battled back to pull within two 12-10. The Panthers won five of the next six points to lead 17-11 and went on to win the set 25-18. Drury had 17 kills in the set and hit .400.
Drury carried its momentum into the second set winning the first four points. Down 7-4, Harding went on a 4-0 run on three kills by Kelli McKinnon to lead 8-7. Tied at 16, the Lady Bisons went on a 6-0 run on three kills to lead 22-16. Harding had set point four times before getting a kill by Ally Stoner to win the set 25-22. The Lady Bisons had 14 kills in the set.
Trailing 10-6 in the third set, Harding went on a 10-2 run on three kills to lead 16-12. Leading 23-20, the Lady Bisons had back-to-back kills to win the set 25-20. Harding forced 11 Drury attack errors in the set.
Harding jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the fourth set and didn't look back as it won the set 25-15. The Lady Bisons had 10 kills and held Drury to hitting -.036 in the set.
- Harding had 48 kills and hit .219 in the match.
- Logan Smith led the Lady Bisons with 15 kills.
- Kelli McKinnon also had double-figure kills with 11. She also had a match-high five blocks.
- Harding had 67 digs in the match. Emma Winiger led the Lady Bisons with 21 digs. Grecia Soriano also had 13 digs.
- Sarah Morehead captured a double-double with 39 assists and 10 digs.
- Drury had 54 kills, 28 attack errors and hit .166 in the match.
- The Panthers had four players in double-figure kills. Salma Lewis led Drury with 14 kills.
- The Panthers had 76 digs in the match and had four players in double-figure digs. Juliana Squire led Drury with 26 digs.
Harding will travel to Oklahoma at the end of the week to continue Great American Conference action. The Lady Bisons will face East Central Thursday at 6 p.m., and Southeastern Oklahoma Friday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.