Soriano

Harding senior defender Grecia Soriano serves it up during the Bisons' 3-1 victory over Drury in a non-conference match. It was the 14th-consecutive victory for Harding.

 Madison Meyer

The Harding volleyball team lost the first set but won the next three to defeat Drury 3-1 (18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15) Tuesday in non-conference action. It was the final non-conference match this season for Harding.

Harding improves to 16-1 on the season and moves its winning streak to 14 matches.

