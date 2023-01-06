Bailey

Lady Bisons sophomore guard Kendrick Bailey goes for a three-point shot during Harding's 65-53 victory over East Central on Thursday night. The Lady Bisons have now won nine consecutive games.

ADA, Okla. — Junior Sage Hawley scored 24 points and had 16 rebounds to lead Harding to its ninth consecutive victory, 65-53, over East Central on Thursday night in Great American Conference action at the Kerr Activities Center. It was Tim Kirby's 500th game as Harding's head coach and his 334th win.

Harding improved to 9-3 overall and remained perfect at 5-0 in the GAC. East Central lost its fifth straight and fell to 3-6 overall and 0-5 in conference. The nine-game winning streak is Harding's first since it won nine straight from Jan. 16-Feb. 13, 2020.

