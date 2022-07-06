Harding placed five women’s golfers on the WGCA All-America Scholar Team Tuesday, the most of any Great American Conference program.
Harding’s five honorees were sophomore Alicia Martinez, sophomore Brenda Sanchez, sophomore JoJo Perry, junior Kodie Winnings and senior Abbey Bryan.
To qualify for the honor, student-athletes must have a 3.50 GPA or higher and play in more than half of the team’s tournaments.
Martinez, an international business major from Montroig Del Camp, Spain, has as a 3.67 GPA. She played in all 10 of Harding’s tournaments and with a 78.1 stroke average.
Sanchez is an international business major from Celaya, Mexico, and has a 3.77 GPA. She also played in all 10 tournaments and led the team with a 76.7 stroke average.
A native of Allen, Texas, Perry is a communication sciences and disorders major with a 3.80 GPA. Perry played in eight tournaments with an 82.1 stroke average.
Winnings, a criminal justice major from Haltom City, Texas, has a 3.83 GPA. She played in six tournaments with an 81.9 stroke average.
Bryan is a biomedical engineering major from Big Spring, Texas, and has a 4.00 GPA. She played in nine tournaments with a 78.8 stroke average.
Harding has had 26 WGCA All-America Scholar citations since the award began in 2016. This was the fourth honor for Bryan, the third for Winnings, and the second for Martinez, Sanchez and Perry.
