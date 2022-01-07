SHAWNEE, Okla. — Harding scored 13 straight points over a four-minute stretch of the third quarter to pull away from Oklahoma Baptist in a 63-53 victory Thursday in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Noble Complex.
Harding improved to 8-4 overall with the victory and moved to 4-3 in conference games. It was Harding’s sixth straight victory over Oklahoma Baptist, who fell to 6-6 overall and 2-4 in the GAC.
The third quarter run was part of a 26-5 spurt that spanned 10 minutes sandwiched around halftime. The run started on a Lexie Davis jumper that put the Lady Bisons ahead 27-25 with 3:03 left in the second quarter. Jacie Evans’ layup with 3:56 left in the third quarter gave Harding a 50-30 lead.
Oklahoma Baptist got no closer than 10 the rest of the game.
It was the fourth time this season Harding held an opponent to fewer than 60 points.
Sage Hawley led Harding with 17 points, 14 of them coming in the second half. Hannah Collins added 11 points, and Jordan Elder and Jacie Evans had five assists each.
Harding forced 22 Oklahoma Baptist turnovers, the most by a Lady Bison opponent this season. Harding outscored Oklahoma Baptist 25-10 off turnovers.
Harding forced 10 turnovers in the second quarter and limited Oklahoma Baptist to only three buckets. The Lady Bisons made three 3-pointers in the period and led 31-26 at halftime. Oklahoma Baptist played most of the first half without its leading scorer, Kalifa Ford, who battled foul trouble and scored only six points.
Harding scored six points off five Oklahoma Baptist turnovers in the first quarter and led 16-15. The Lady Bisons did not have a turnover in the first 10 minutes. Oklahoma Baptist shot 50 percent from the field in the first.
Oklahoma Baptist did not have a player score in double figures. Three different players scored eight points.
Harding plays the back end of its Oklahoma road trip today against Southern Nazarene. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.