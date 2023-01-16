SEARCY — Despite battling foul trouble throughout, Harding never trailed and snapped Southern Nazarene’s nine-game winning streak with a 75-65 victory over the Crimson Storm Saturday in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

It was the second nine-game winning streak Harding snapped this weekend after defeating Oklahoma Baptist 63-49 at home Thursday. The Lady Bison improved to 11-4 and moved into a first-place tie atop the GAC.

