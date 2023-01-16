SEARCY — Despite battling foul trouble throughout, Harding never trailed and snapped Southern Nazarene’s nine-game winning streak with a 75-65 victory over the Crimson Storm Saturday in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
It was the second nine-game winning streak Harding snapped this weekend after defeating Oklahoma Baptist 63-49 at home Thursday. The Lady Bison improved to 11-4 and moved into a first-place tie atop the GAC.
Southern Nazarene lost for the first time since a 65-63 loss at Washburn on Nov. 18 and fell to 10-4 overall and 7-1 in conference.
Aubrey Isbell scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half, and Jacie Evans matched her with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 7-of-8 at the free-throw line.
Sage Hawley, who missed the last 13 minutes of the first half with foul trouble, scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season and 27th of her career.
Rory Geer had her third double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and Kendrick Bailey, who along with Geer played the full 40 minutes, scored four points and tied her season high with seven assists against only one turnover.
Harding shot 49 percent and had a 45-34 rebound advantage. Southern Nazarene shot 37 percent and made only 13 of 22 (59 percent) at the free-throw line.
Harding led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, shooting 58 percent in the period. Hawley and Evans both picked up two early fouls, but the Lady Bisons led 20-13 after one quarter.
Hawley and Evans sat the entire second quarter, but Isbell continued to pour it on offensively. She shot 6-of-9 from the field in the first half. Southern Nazarene cut Harding’s lead to only one midway through the quarter, but the Lady Bisons got late buckets from Isbell and Geer to go to the break at 36-31.
Harding hit 9-of-16 shots in the third quarter, including a late baseline jumper from Hawley and led 55-49 entering the fourth quarter. Southern Nazarene made only six shots in the period but two of them were three-pointers.
Harding led by at least six points throughout the fourth.
The Lady Bisons will next play Thursday in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, taking on Ouachita Baptist.
Bisons Men
SEARCY — Southern Nazarene’s conference-best defense was on display Saturday as the Crimson Storm held Harding to only 28 percent shooting and defeated the Bisons 70-36 Saturday in Great American Conference men’s basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The loss dropped Harding to 5-9 overall and 1-7 in GAC play. Southern Nazarene remained atop the conference standings at 10-3 overall and 7-1 in conference. The Crimson Storm entered the game allowing only 59.3 points per game.
Harding trailed 28-19 at halftime. The Bisons shot just 33 percent in the first half and missed all eight of their three-point attempts.
Stetson Smithson got loose in the lane for layup with 9:04 left in the half that gave the Bisons a 13-11 lead. Harding did not score again for the next six minutes, and nine straight points from Southern Nazarene gave the Crimson Storm a 20-13 lead with 4:10 left.
Harding’s next bucket was a layup from Ramiro Santiago that cut the lead to five, but Southern Nazarene then scored eight straight and took a 28-15 lead on a long 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining.
Currie and Santiago both hit shots in the paint with less than a minute left in the half to cut the Crimson Storm lead to nine at the break.
Rylie Marshall made two free throws with 9:22 left in the game, and Harding trailed 45-32. Over the next seven minutes, Southern Nazarene scored the next 20 straight points and closed the game on a 25-4 run over the game’s final nine minutes.
Taylor Currie led Harding in scoring with 10 points and had a career-high 17 rebounds, the most ever by a Harding player in a GAC game.
Harding shot 15-of-53 from the field and made only 1-of-17 from three-point range.
Harding’s next action is Thursday against Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia.
