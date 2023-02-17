SEARCY — For the 11th time in program history, Harding women's basketball hit the 20-win mark for the season.

Sage Hawley had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and the Lady Bisons held Southwestern Oklahoma to only 30 percent shooting from the field and defeated the Bulldogs 68-48 in Great American Conference action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.

