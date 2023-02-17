SEARCY — For the 11th time in program history, Harding women's basketball hit the 20-win mark for the season.
Sage Hawley had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and the Lady Bisons held Southwestern Oklahoma to only 30 percent shooting from the field and defeated the Bulldogs 68-48 in Great American Conference action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
It was the seventh time this season that Harding held an opponent to fewer than 50 points.
Harding led 36-18 at halftime, but Southwestern trimmed the lead to 45-31 after three quarters. The Lady Bisons made only 3-of-11 shots in the period, and the Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 9-1 run.
Harding did not allow a field goal to Southwestern until 5:33 of the fourth. By that time, the Lady Bisons led 54-34 and pushed the advantage to as many as 23 points in the quarter.
Aubrey Isbell scored 14 points for Harding, and Rory Geer and Harley Harbour added 10.
Hawley scored 20 or more points for the 11th time this season and recorded her GAC-leading 16th double-double.
Harding out rebounded Southwestern 50-28 and held a 15-2 advantage on second-chance points.
Harding shot 47.4 percent in the first quarter and led 20-9 after one, limiting Southwestern Oklahoma to only 3-of-14 (21.4%) from the field. Hawley had 10 points and six rebounds in the quarter and hit a jumper in the paint as time expired.
Harding's defense continued to make life difficult for Southwestern in the second quarter, limiting the Bulldogs to 4-of-15 shooting (26.7%) and only one 3-pointer. The Lady Bisons made 8-of-12 shots (66.7%) in the second quarter and extended their lead to 36-18 at halftime. Harding held a 28-8 advantage in the paint.
It was the fifth time this season that Harding held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in the first half.
The 20-win season was the sixth in the tenure of Harding head coach Tim Kirby.
Harding returns to action Saturday, hosting Northwestern Oklahoma. Tip-off at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House is at 1 p.m.
SEARCY — Harding junior Taylor Currie achieved a feat only reached nine times in program history.
Currie scored 29 points in Harding's 75-67 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma on Thursday in Great American Conference play at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House. His point total pushed him to 605 points in 2022-23, only the ninth 600-point season ever by a Bison. Currie is the first Harding player with 600 or more points in a season since Hall of Famer Matt Hall scored 643 points during the 2007-08 season.
The loss dropped Harding to 6-19 overall and 2-17 in conference play. Southwestern Oklahoma snapped a four-game road losing streak and improved to 12-13 overall and 8-11 in the GAC.
Currie shot 9-of-14 from the field and 11-of-12 at the free throw line. It was his 17th 20-point game of the season.
Both teams shot 14-of-34 (41.2%) from the field in the first half, but the Bisons outscored the Bulldogs at the free throw line and led 36-34 at the break.
One of Harding's three first half three-pointers came from just inside mid-court as Keyln McBride banked in a shot at the buzzer to put the Bisons ahead.
Harding trailed 54-51 with 13:13 left in the game, but Wyatt Gilbert drained a three-pointer from the right wing. The Bisons did not make another field goal until Currie hit a short jumper in the lane with 6:18 remaining. During that time, Southwestern Oklahoma pulled out to a 69-57 lead.
Harding pulled within six on a Currie jumper with 1:50 left but got no closer. Southwestern limited Harding to only five field goals in the game's last 13 minutes.
The Bisons return to the Rhodes-Reaves Field House on Saturday to take on Northwestern Oklahoma. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.
