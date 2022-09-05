block

Harding University seniors Kelli McKinnon, left, and Logan Smith team up for a block against Shorter during the final day of the Kentucky Weleyan Invitational.

OWENSBORO, Ky. – The Harding volleyball team pushed its winning streak to five matches Saturday after picking up two wins on the final day of the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. The Lady Bisons defeated St. Anselm 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-21) and Shorter 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-19). Harding improves to 7-1 on the season.

Trailing 16-13 in the first set, St. Anselm went on a 6-1 run on five kills to lead 19-17. Harding answered back and closed the set on an 8-2 run on five kills to win 25-21. The Lady Bisons had 13 kills and hit .250 in the set.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.