OWENSBORO, Ky. – The Harding volleyball team pushed its winning streak to five matches Saturday after picking up two wins on the final day of the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. The Lady Bisons defeated St. Anselm 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-21) and Shorter 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-19). Harding improves to 7-1 on the season.
Trailing 16-13 in the first set, St. Anselm went on a 6-1 run on five kills to lead 19-17. Harding answered back and closed the set on an 8-2 run on five kills to win 25-21. The Lady Bisons had 13 kills and hit .250 in the set.
With the second set tied at 14, Harding went on a 3-0 run to lead 17-14. St. Anselm battled back to pull within one 19-18 but Harding went on a 6-2 run to win the set 25-20. Harding had 16 kills in the set and hit .324. St. Anselm was forced to hitting .062 in the set.
Harding jumped out to an 8-4 lead in third set until St. Anselm battled back to take a 12-10 lead. Trailing 18-14, Harding went on a 7-1 run on four kills to lead 21-19. Leading 22-19, Harding scored the next three points to win the set 25-21. The Lady Bisons had 14 kills and held St. Anselm to hitting .057 in the set.
Harding had 43 kills and hit .234 in the match. Logan Smith led Harding with 12 kills. Jacey Lambert had a career-high 11 kills and hit .364 in the match. Sarah Morehead captured a double-double with 35 kills and 10 digs. Emma Winiger also had 10 digs for Harding. The Lady Bisons had a season-high 11 team blocks in match. Kelli McKinnon led Harding with a season-high six blocks. Sarah Morehead and Libby Hinton each had three blocks.
Trailing 13-10 in the first set, Harding went on a 6-0 run on three kills to lead 16-13. Shorter then battled back to tied the set at 21. Harding had set point 24-22 but Shorter had back-to-back kills to tie the set at 24. The Lady Bisons had a kill by Kelli McKinnon and a block to win the set 26-24. Harding had 16 kills in the set and Shorter had 15.
Harding took a 14-9 lead in the second set until Shorter battled back to pull within one 17-16. The Lady Bisons closed the set on an 8-2 run on three kills to win the set 25-18. The Lady Bisons held Shorter to hitting .056 in the set.
With the third set tied at six, Harding went on a 9-3 run on five kills to lead 15-9. Shorter again battled back to pull within two 15-13 but the Lady Bisons fended off the comeback to win the set 25-19. Harding had 10 kills and forced Shorter to hitting -.030 in the set.
Harding had 35 kills and hit .214 in the match, led by Logan Smith who had eight kills. Sarah Morehead captured another double-double with 25 assists and 11 digs. Harding had seven service aces in the match with Libby Hinton, Grecia Soriano and Emma Winiger each having two.
The Harding volleyball team won two matches Friday to open the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational. The Lady Bisons defeated Lincoln Memorial 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-18) in the first match and Tiffin 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-11) in the second match.
Harding jumped out to a 7-0 lead on five kills in the first set against Lincoln Memorial. Leading 9-3, the Lady Bisons scored the next six points to lead 15-3 and didn't look back as they won the set 25-16. Harding had 14 kills in the set and forced nine Lincoln Memorial attack errors.
Trailing 6-5 in the second set, Harding went on a 20-6 run to win the set 25-12. The Lady Bisons had nine kills and five aces during its final run. Harding hit .455 in the set.
Tied at 10 in the third set, Harding went on a 6-1 run on four kills to lead 16-11. The Lady Bisons didn't allow Lincoln Memorial to get any closer than four the rest of the way as they won the set 25-18. Harding had 20 kills and hit .410 in the set.
Harding had 46 kills in the set and hit a season-high .354. The Lady Bisons were led by Logan Smith who had a season-high 17 kills. Harding had eight service aces with Emma Winiger and Grecia Soriano each having two. Emma Winiger led the defense with 14 digs.
It was the first time since 2017 Harding has held its opponent to hitting negative and under 20 kills in a match. The Lady Bisons held Lyon to -.036 and 19 kills in 2017.
Trailing 6-5 in the first set to Tiffin, Harding went on an 8-0 run on five kills to lead 13-6. Leading 19-14, the Lady Bisons closed the set on a 6-0 run on two aces to win 25-14. Harding had 12 kills in the set and only one attack error.
Harding jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second set and didn't look back as it won 25-13. Harding had 14 kills and hit .429 in the set.
Tied at two early in the third set, Harding went on a 12-2 run on seven kills to lead 14-4. Leading 21-11, Skyler McKinnon had three straight kills and an attack error gave the Lady Bisons the set 25-11. Harding had 13 kills and held Tiffin to only four kills in the set.
Harding had 39 kills and hit .316 in the match. Skyler McKinnon led Harding and tied a season-high with 13 kills. Sarah Morehead captured a double-double with 26 assists and 11 digs. Emma Winiger and Kinley Schnell each had 10 digs for the Harding defense.
Harding will be back in action Tuesday when it opens Great American Conference play against Henderson State in Searcy. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
