Harding shot 65 percent in the second half and broke open a close game to defeat Southern Arkansas 103-87 in Great American Conference women’s basketball action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
It was Harding’s first game over 100 points at home since a 105-69 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma on Nov. 22, 2014. Montana Lewis was Harding’s leading scorer in that game with 28 points.
Harding’s win was its 11th straight at home, tying the fourth longest home winning streak in program history, and the Lady Bisons improved to 6-3 overall and in conference games. Southern Arkansas lost its fourth consecutive road game and fell to 2-6 overall and 1-5 in conference.
Trailing 48-46 at halftime, Harding used a 16-4 run over three minutes in the third quarter to lead by as many as 11 in the period. Harding shot 56 percent in the quarter and got three 3-pointers from Jordan Elder to lead 73-67 after three.
Harding shot 11 of 15 from the field in the fourth quarter to pull away.
“It was a good half,” Harding coach Tim Kirby said.
Harding had six players finish with 11 or more points. Hannah Collins handled the Southern Arkansas pressure defense with her speed off the dribble and led Harding with a season-high tying 18 points. Sage Hawley added 17 points, and Jacie Evans had 15 points and nine rebounds.
Elder made four of Harding’s six 3-pointers and score 13 points. Carissa Caples scored 12 points and had four blocked shots, and Lexie Davis had 11 points and six rebounds.
Harding held Southern Arkansas to only 39 points in the second half after allowing 33 points to the Muleriders in the second quarter.
“The second quarter was the issue,” Kirby said. “We had too many turnovers and played bad transition defense.”
Southern Arkansas’s pressure defense forced nine turnovers, and the Muleriders hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter, outscoring Harding 33-21.
Eight of Harding’s 10 first-quarter field goals were layups. The Lady Bisons committed only two turnovers in the period and shot 50 percent from the field. Southern Arkansas shot only 4 of 16 and trailed 25-15 after one.
Harding outscored Southern Arkansas 32-10 in the paint in the first half but made only one 3-pointer. The Muleriders held a 13-3 points-off-turnovers advantage and led 48-46 at halftime.
There were 49 fouls called and the teams combined to shoot 64 free throws. Southern Arkansas was 26 of 38, and Harding was 20 of 26.
Harding plays at home again todaySaturday, hosting Henderson State at 4 p.m.
