Harding sophomore guard Aubrey Isbell drives inside against an East Central defender in the opening round of the GAC Tournament in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Thursday.

SHAWNEE, Okla. — No. 2 seed Harding turned a very slow start into a very strong finish Thursday in a 63-54 victory over No. 7 seed East Central in the quarterfinals of the Great American Conference Tournament.

With the victory, Harding improved to 24-6 overall and will meet the winner of the No. 3 Henderson State-No. 6 Ouachita Baptist game Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at FireLake Arena.

