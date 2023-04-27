For the second straight day, the Harding women's golf team posted the second-best team round score with a 19-over 307 and passed Southern Arkansas to post their best finish at the GAC Championships since winning the tournament in 2012-13, placing second with a 72-over 936. Henderson State won the tournament at 22-over 886.

Harding's tournament score of 936 is the fourth lowest team score for a three-round tournament in program history.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.