For the second straight day, the Harding women's golf team posted the second-best team round score with a 19-over 307 and passed Southern Arkansas to post their best finish at the GAC Championships since winning the tournament in 2012-13, placing second with a 72-over 936. Henderson State won the tournament at 22-over 886.
Harding's tournament score of 936 is the fourth lowest team score for a three-round tournament in program history.
Brenda Sanchez sank three birdies in her 3-over 75 final round to finish the tournament tied for sixth place at 14-over 230. Sanchez finished in the top-10 for the second time this season and posted her best 54-hole tournament score of the season.
Pilar Martinez jumped eight spots on Tuesday and posted her second top-10 finish of the season after a 3-over 75 on Tuesday to finish at 18-over 234. Alicia Martinez shot an 11-over 83 in Round 3 to finish in 15th at 22-over 238.
Inez Sanchez shot a 6-over 78 in Round 3 and finished tied for 18th at 25-over 241. Kodie Winnings tied her best round of the tournament with a 7-over 79 to finish tied for 26th at 27-over 243.
The Lady Bisons will now wait to see if they qualify for the NCAA Regional in Larchwood, Iowa on May 8-10. The Lady Bisons were ranked eighth in the last NCAA Central Region Rankings. The top nine teams qualify for the tournament.
The Harding men's golf team shot an 11-over 299 on Tuesday in Round 3 of the GAC Championships, and finished the tournament in third place, one stroke behind Southern Arkansas, at 14-over 878. Henderson State won the tournament at 1-under 863.
Sam Tandy sank five birdies in his even 72 round to give him his seventh top ten finish of the season and finished tied for seventh at 2-over 218. Tandy's 11 birdies for the tournament was the third most. Leo Maciejek shot an 8-over 80 to finish in 11th at 4-over 220.
Caleb Nichols sank 13 pars in Round 3 and shot a 3-over 75 to finish the tournament tied for 14th at 7-over 223. Manuel Cue Vargas and Jake Croshaw both shot a 4-over 76 on Tuesday and finished the tournament tied for 17th at 8-over 224.
The Bisons will now await to see if they qualify for the NCAA Regional in Winona, Minnesota on May 11-13. The top 10 teams will advance to the Regional. The Bisons were ranked third in the last Central Region Rankings.
