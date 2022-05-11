BENTONVILLE — The Harding softball team fell 7-4 in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament to Southern Arkansas on Sunday.
Harding falls to 38-18 overall and Southern Arkansas improves to 37-15.
Sophomore Maegan Pistokache (13-8) got the ball to start for Harding and took the loss. Sophomore Abby Burch came out of the bullpen and threw 3.1 innings, giving up one run on one hit, with no walks and four strikeouts.
Junior Nicole Shano led the Lady Bisons at the plate, going 3-for-4 in the ballgame. Senior Hanna Jones also went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Bisons were trailing 7-0 in the fifth inning when they first put runs on the board. Harding's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a two-run home run off the bat of Jones. It was her sixth home run of the season. The Lady Bisons were unable to get any closer, as neither team scored again in the game.
GAME NOTES
• The Lady Bisons out-hit the Muleriders at a 12-11 clip. Six different Harding players had a hit in the game.
• Harding pitchers faced 33 Southern Arkansas hitters in the game, allowing three ground balls and 12 fly balls while striking out six.
• Southern Arkansas was led offensively by freshman Mariah Hamilton, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
• Kiana Pogroszewski got the win for Southern Arkansas and improved to 15-5 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.