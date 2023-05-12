HU softball

The Harding Lady Bisons faced elimination late yesterday when they took on Southeastern Oklahoma in the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

 hardingsports.com

EDMOND, Okla. — Sophomore Leigha Harris notched two extra base hits, but the 18th-ranked Harding Lady Bisons fell to the No. 21 Oklahoma Baptist 4-2 Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

Harding will play in the elimination game Friday at 3:30 p.m., against Great American Conference foe Southeastern Oklahoma. Oklahoma Baptist advances to take on host team Central Oklahoma in the winner's bracket Friday at 1 p.m.

