EDMOND, Okla. — Sophomore Leigha Harris notched two extra base hits, but the 18th-ranked Harding Lady Bisons fell to the No. 21 Oklahoma Baptist 4-2 Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament.
Harding will play in the elimination game Friday at 3:30 p.m., against Great American Conference foe Southeastern Oklahoma. Oklahoma Baptist advances to take on host team Central Oklahoma in the winner's bracket Friday at 1 p.m.
Harding falls to 44-13 overall and Oklahoma Baptist improves to 44-10.
Sophomore Riley Price (20-5) got the ball to start for Harding and took the loss. She went four innings and had four strikeouts. Senior Lily Tanski came out of the bullpen and threw three scoreless innings, allowing no hits, with one walk and two strikeouts.
Harris' two extra base hits were the highlight of a 2-for-3 day, and included two doubles and an RBI. Senior Madison Fraley also chipped in for the Lady Bisons, putting together two hits in three trips to the plate. Senior Hanna Jones also went 1-for-3 with a triple.
Oklahoma Baptist got on the board in the first inning, scoring a run on two hits. Morgan Max hit a double to left center that scored Sammie Greene.
Harding had a runners at the corners with two outs in the bottom of the first but couldn't produce a run.
Oklahoma Baptist took a 4-0 lead in the third scoring three runs on four hits. Morgan Max highlighted the inning with two more RBIs when she hit a single up the middle with runners at second and third.
Harding got on the board in the third inning when Leigha Harris hit a double to right center that scored Madison Fraley from third.
Harding got another run back in the sixth. Hanna Jones hit a lead-off triple to center field to start the inning. Emma Curry knocked her in when she hit a sacrifice fly to left field.
- The triple by Hanna Jones was her fifth of the season. It set a new school record for the most triples in a season.
- Harding pitchers faced 30 Oklahoma Baptist hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out six.
- Oklahoma Baptist was led offensively by sophomore Morgan Max, who went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
- Senior Kayleigh Jones went the distance and got the win for Oklahoma Baptist. She improves to 31-6 on the season.
