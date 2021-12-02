On a night where it felt like a shot was falling every few seconds, Harding held Southern Arkansas without a field goal over the final three minutes and won a see-saw game 93-90 Thursday in both teams' Great American Conference opener.
The win was Harding's fifth straight and moved the Lady Bisons to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in conference. Southern Arkansas fell to 4-2 overall and 0-1 in the GAC.
The lead changed hands 10 times, with the last coming with 1:32 left in the game. Harding's Hannah Collins grabbed a rebound off a missed shot and raced the length of the floor, getting fouled while hitting a driving layup. She made the free throw and gave the Lady Bisons a 91-90 lead.
Southern Arkansas missed two shots and had a turnover in its final three possessions with a chance to retake the lead. Harding made two more free throws in the final minute to win by three.
Sage Hawley and Jacie Evans paced the Lady Bisons with 26 points each. Hawley shot 12 of 18 from the field and added 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. It was Hawley's fifth straight double-double. Evans' point total was a career high.
Collins had 17 points and five assists, and Jordan Elder added 12 points.
Kisi Young and Ariana Guinn led Southern Arkansas with 18 points each.
Harding is back in action today on the road against Ouachita Baptist. Tipoff in Arkadelphia is at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.