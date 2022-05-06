The Harding Lady Bisons softball team had seven players named All-Great American Conference Wednesday. Leigha Harris was also named GAC Freshman of the Year. Chelsea Blankenship, Harris, Nicole Shano, Hanna Jones and Emma Curry earned first team honors. Lily Tanski and Maegan Pistokache was named honorable mention.
Harding's seven players was the most the Lady Bisons have had since 2017 when Harding placed eight on the team.
Five Lady Bisons earned awards for their work in the classroom. Faith Waugh, Hanna Jones and Madison Fraley were named distinguished scholar athletes and Payton Reynolds was named an elite scholar athlete. The GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete is awarded to student-athletes in the conference tournament with a GPA of 3.70 or higher and at least 70 credit hours. The GAC Elite Scholar Athlete is given to the athlete with the highest GPA in the tournament.
Leigha Harris, from Duncan, Oklahoma, becomes the third Harding player to be named GAC Freshman of the Year. Peyton Mills won the award in 2016 and Autumn Humes won the award in 2017. Harris leads the team with a .396 batting average. She also earned first team honors. She leads the team in hits with 67 and RBIs with 50.
Chelsea Blankenship, a sophomore from Haslet, Texas, picked up her second All-GAC honor. She was named second team All-GAC last season. Blankenship racked up 64 hits, 16 doubles and eight home runs this season.
Nicole Shano, a junior from Peoria, Arizona, also picked up her second All-GAC honor. She was named second team last season. Shano leads the conference and set the Harding record for the most home runs in a season with 15. She also has 62 hits, 12 doubles and four triples.
It is the second straight year Hanna Jones, a senior from Keller, Texas, has been named to the first team. Jones has played in every game this season for Harding and has 46 hits, 11 doubles, four triples and five home runs. She also leads the team in stolen bases with 22.
Freshman Emma Curry, from Washington, Oklahoma, got her first All-GAC nod. She has been Harding's utility player all season. She has a .387 batting average with 60 hits. She ranks second in the GAC and fifth in NCAA Division II with 21 doubles this season. She also has three triples and eight home runs.
It is Lily Tanski's second All-GAC honor. The junior from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was named the GAC Pitcher of the Year last season and also to the first team. Tanski leads the team with a 15-7 record and has thrown eight complete games. She has struck out 96 batters and hitters are hitting .247 against her.
Maegan Pistokache, a sophomore from Searcy, picks up her first All-GAC honor. She hasn't walked very many batters this season. She leads the conference and ranks seventh in NCAA Division II for the fewest walks per seven innings with a 0.72 average. Pistokache appeared in 33 games this season and struck out 68 batters.
