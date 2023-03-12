MONTICELLO — The 13th-ranked Harding softball team split its Great American Conference doubleheader at Arkansas-Monticello Saturday. The Blossoms won the first game 9-2 before the Lady Bisons won the second game 3-1.
Harding moves to 19-5 overall and 6-3 in the GAC.
Arkansas-Monticello moves to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Arkansas-Monticello 9, Harding 2)
Lily Tanski received her first loss of the season and falls to 6-1 on the season. Tanski went four innings and had five strikeouts. Abby Burch came out of the bullpen, throwing two shutout innings. She didn't allow a hit and had four strikeouts.
Hanna Jones led Harding at the plate going 3-for-4 a double and an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Bisons got on the board in the first inning on a bases loaded sacrifice fly by Riley Price.
Arkansas-Monticello took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first on three hits.
Harding made it 3-2 in the fourth when Hanna Jones singled in Madison Fraley.
The Blossoms answered back with five runs on six hits in the fourth inning and then took a 9-2 lead in the fifth scoring a run.
GAME NOTES
- Harding pitchers faced 33 Arkansas-Monticello hitters in the game, allowing two ground balls and six fly balls while striking out nine.
- Arkansas-Monticello was led offensively by Kenndy Cox, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
- Maguire Estill came in out of bullpen to get the win for the Blossoms, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings. She improves to 4-3 on the season.
GAME TWO (Harding 3, Arkansas-Monticello 1)
Maegan Pistokache got the win for Harding to improve to 3-1 on the season. It was her first complete game of the season. She didn't give up an earned run and struck out seven.
In the batter's box, the Lady Bisons were led by Hanna Jones, who went 2-for-3 on the day with two RBI. Chelsea Blankenship also went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Harding took an early lead in the first inning when Chelsea Blankenship hit a single that scored Nicole Shano from second.
Arkansas-Monticello tied the game in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Bisons broke the tie in the fifth when Hanna Jones hit a single up the middle that scored two runs.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Boll Weevils at a 6-3 clip.
- Harding pitchers faced 26 Arkansas-Monticello hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out seven.
- Arkansas-Monticello was led offensively by Adrianna Erichsen, who went 1-for-2.
- Kayla Olthouse received the loss for the Blossom and falls to 2-2 on the season.
Harding will be back in action Tuesday when it hosts Arkansas Tech in a midweek Great American Conference doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
FRIDAY OPENER
MONTICELLO — The 13th-ranked Harding softball team came up short Friday to open its Great American Conference series at Arkansas-Monticello. The Lady Bisons fell 4-2 with both runs coming on home runs.
Harding falls to 18-4 overall and 5-2 in the GAC.
Arkansas-Monticello improves to 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the GAC.
Sophomore R. Price (8-3) started and took the loss in the circle for Harding. She had one walk and struck out seven batters.
In the batter's box, the Lady Bisons were paced by senior Nicole Shano, who went 1-for-2 on the day with a home run and an RBI. Junior Blankenship also went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second inning, Chelsea Blankenship hit a solo home run to left center. It was her second home run of the season.
Harding tied the game at two the next inning when Nicole Shano hit a solo home run to center. It was her team-leading fifth home run of the season.
Arkansas-Monticello broke the tie in the fifth on two RBI singles.
GAME NOTES
- Harding pitchers faced 26 Arkansas-Monticello hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and four fly balls while striking out seven.
- Arkansas-Monticello was led offensively by junior Grace Neal, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
- Maguire Estill got the win and improves to 3-3. She went five innings and struck out four. Kyann Woods came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings to get the save.
