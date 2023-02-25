SEARCY — One of the hallmarks of the Harding women's basketball team during the 2022-23 season is its ability to finish.
That characteristic was on display Saturday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House where Harding scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Henderson State and defeat the Reddies 74-58 in their final home game.
It was Harding's 11 consecutive home victory and moved the Lady Bisons to 23-6 overall and 19-3 in the GAC. Harding will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming GAC Tournament and will play No. 7 East Central at noon on Thursday, March 2 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
It is the sixth time in program history that Harding has won 23 games in a season and the first since the 2017 Final Four team won 31 games. Harding has won as many as 19 conference games only twice, 19 in 2013-14 and 21 in 2016-17.
Harding led 51-47 after three quarters and only 59-55 with 6:21 left in the game. At that point, the Lady Bison defense stole the show.
Henderson State did not make another field goal for over four minutes, and Harding went on a 14-1 run to pull away. Jacie Evans made a layup with 2:24 left that put the Lady Bisons ahead 73-56.
Sage Hawley led Harding with 28 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots. It was her 18th double-double of the season and 13th 20-point game.
Jacie Evans, who was honored as Harding's lone senior in a postgame ceremony, added 17 points, and Aubrey Isbell scored 16.
Harding held Henderson State to only 29.8 percent shooting, the eighth time this season that a Lady Bison opponent shot below 30 percent.
