SEARCY — One of the hallmarks of the Harding women's basketball team during the 2022-23 season is its ability to finish.

That characteristic was on display Saturday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House where Harding scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Henderson State and defeat the Reddies 74-58 in their final home game.

