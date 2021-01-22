The Harding Lady Bisons got off to a great start, weathered a rough second quarter and controlled action in the lane in a 64-51 victory over Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday in Great American Conference action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding (2-2, 2-2) held Arkansas-Monticello to only one field goal in the first quarter and led 18-2. The Blossoms shot 50 percent in the second quarter and cut the Lady Bison lead to 28-21 at halftime.
In the second half, Harding had too much inside for Arkansas-Monticello to handle. Freshman post Sage Hawley led Harding with season highs of 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and senior post Kellie Lampo added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Harding outrebounded Arkansas-Monticello 59-39, outscored UAM 15-0 on second-chance points, and had a 42-22 points-in-the-paint advantage. Harding's 59 rebounds tied for seventh most in a single game in program history.
Harding shot 50 percent in the third quarter, led by seven points from Carissa Caples, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It was the 163rd 3-pointer of her career, tying her with Catherine McMenamy for third on Harding's all-time list. Harding outpaced Arkansas-Monticello 21-11 in the period and led 49-32 entering the fourth.
Caples hit a jumper on Harding's first possession of the fourth quarter to give the Lady Bisons a 19-point lead. Arkansas-Monticello answered with a 12-2 run that trimmed Harding's lead to 53-44 with 6:31 left, but Harding scored the next seven points as part of an 11-2 run that put the game out of reach.
Caples scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Freshman Caroline Citty had seven points in her Lady Bisons debut.
Mackenzie Tillman led the Blossoms with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting.
The win moved Harding into second place in the GAC East standings and was the team's ninth straight at home dating to last season. Arkansas-Monticello fell to 1-3 overall and in conference play.
Harding's game with Ouachita Baptist scheduled for Saturday will not be played due to COVID-19 protocols. Harding and Arkansas Tech are on the schedule to meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.