WEATHERFORD, Okla. — The 13th-ranked Harding softball team rebounded Saturday to win the series over Southwestern Oklahoma. The Lady Bisons won the Great American Conference doubleheader 8-3 and 5-2.
Harding improves to 23-6 overall and 10-4 in the GAC.
Southwestern Oklahoma falls to 5-22 overall and 2-12 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Harding 8, Southwestern Okla. 3)
Junior Maegan Pistokache (5-1) got the win for Harding. The right-hander went five innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on seven hits, allowing one walk and striking out four. Junior Abby Burch came out of the pen and pitched two innings, surrendering one run on two hits, and striking out one.
Junior Chelsea Blankenship led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Senior Hanna Jones also went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Senior Nicole Shano added three hits for Harding and picked up an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Chelsea Blankenship got the scoring started for Harding in the top of the first when she hit a double to left center that scored two runs.
Harding added two more runs in the third on three hits and an error. Riley Price had the only RBI in the inning when she hit a single through the right side that scored Emma Curry.
Leading 4-1, the Lady Bisons added three more runs on four hits in the fourth inning. Hanna Jones had a two RBI single in the inning.
Harding made it 8-2 in seventh when Riley Price scored on a wild pitch.
Southwestern Oklahoma scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh on two hits.
GAME NOTES
- It was the third time this season Nicole Shano has had three hits in a game.
- Four Lady Bisons had multiple hits in the ballgame.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Bulldogs at a 12-9 clip.
- Harding went 4-for-8 (.500) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 33 Southwestern Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and five fly balls while striking out five.
- Southwestern Oklahoma was led offensively by junior Jordyn Wadley, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
- Junior Taryn Westbrook received the loss for Southwestern Oklahoma and falls to 0-11 on the season.
GAME TWO (Harding 5, Southwestern Okla. 2)
Senior Lily Tanski (7-2) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Harding. The right-hander threw four shutout innings while giving up four hits, allowing no walks and striking out six. Abby Burch came in the seventh to earn her ninth save of the season.
Emma Curry's two extra base hits were the highlight of a 3-for-3 day. Chelsea Blankenship made a contribution with a double, a home run and two RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Trailing 2-0, Harding tied it up in the top of the second on three hits. Blankenship and Cabana each hit an RBI double.
Emma Curry broke the tie for the Lady Bisons in the third when she hit a double to center that scored Leigha Harris.
Chelsea Blankenship led off the fourth inning with a home run to center. It was her third home run of the season.
Harding made it 5-2 in the seventh when Nicole Shano hit a grounder to shortstop that scored Hanna Jones.
GAME NOTES
- It was the second time this season Emma Curry had three hits in a game.
- Harding pitchers faced 30 Southwestern Oklahoma hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out nine.
- Southwestern Oklahoma was led offensively by sophomore Caitlin Delaney, who went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
- Brianna Cryer received the loss and falls to 3-9 on the season.
Harding will take a break from GAC action Tuesday when it hosts Delta State in doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
FRIDAY OPENER
WEATHERFORD, Okla. - The 13th-ranked Harding softball team fell to Southwestern Oklahoma 6-5 Friday in Great American Conference action. The two teams will wrap up their series Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon.
Harding falls to 21-6 overall and 8-4 in the GAC.
Southwestern Oklahoma improves to 5-20 overall and 2-10 in the GAC.
Senior Lily Tanski (6-2) started and took the loss in the circle for Harding. Junior Abby Burch came out of the pen and pitched 3 2/3 shutout innings while allowing three hits, walking one and striking out four.
Sophomore Emma Curry led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Senior Nicole Shano also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Trailing 6-0 in the fourth inning, Harding cut the deficit in half scoring three runs on three hits. Riley Price hit a ground-out RBI for the first run and then Emma Curry hit a two-run home run to center. It was her third home run of the season.
Harding got two more runs back in the top of the seventh on three hits an error. The Lady Bisons had a runner in scoring position with two outs but couldn't produce the tying run.
GAME NOTES
- Harding pitchers faced 32 Southwestern Oklahoma State hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and four fly balls while striking out eight.
- Southwestern Oklahoma was led offensively by sophomore Maddie Rahon, who went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
- Southwestern Oklahoma starter Brianna Cryer got the win for the Bulldogs throwing four innings. Kaylee Barkley came in and pitched three innings to earn the save.
