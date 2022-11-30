The White County Central Lady Bears dropped a pair of games to start the week. WCC lost to Sloan-Hendrix 47-39 on Tuesday night, led by McKenzie Massey's 12 points. Gabby Hancock added 11 points for the Lady Bears.
Monday night, the Lady Bears faced Bald Knob at the Bradford tournament. The Lady Bulldogs took the victory 64-55, as Central now drops to 8-5 on the season.
