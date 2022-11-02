The White County Central Lady Bears continued their early-season winning streak with thrilling 58-57 buzzer-beater finish in overtime against Shirley on Tuesday after a decisive 61-21 blowout victory over Lisa Academy North last Friday.

Against Shirley, it all came down to the final seconds of overtime when Braylee Smith hit the winning three-point basket as time expired on a kickout from McKenzie Massey. Gabby Hancock led the Lady Bears with 17 points while Massey added 15 points.

