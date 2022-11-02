The White County Central Lady Bears continued their early-season winning streak with thrilling 58-57 buzzer-beater finish in overtime against Shirley on Tuesday after a decisive 61-21 blowout victory over Lisa Academy North last Friday.
Against Shirley, it all came down to the final seconds of overtime when Braylee Smith hit the winning three-point basket as time expired on a kickout from McKenzie Massey. Gabby Hancock led the Lady Bears with 17 points while Massey added 15 points.
Central spread the scoring around against Lisa Academy North on the way to a 61-21 victory for the Lady Bears. Hancock led the way with 17 points with 12 points for Smith 11 points from Massey. Jasmyn Acosta added 9 points for WCC and Hannah Davis finished with 8 points.
The junior girls defeated Lisa Academy North 29-11 led by Kira Freeney's 12 points. The junior ladies will begin tournament play in Concord tomorrow against Pangburn in the opening round.
The Lady Bears will host Tuckermann tomorrow night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.