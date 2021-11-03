The White County Central Lady Bears beat Lisa Academy 71-17 last week.
White County Central led 43-4 after one quarter and 57-9 at halftime.
Taylor Moffett led White County Central with 17 points. Jasmyn Acosta had 13. Destiny Clark had 11. McKenzie Massey and Gabriella Hancock had eight points each. Ava Parker had seven. Kalista Altom had four. Scoring two each were Kyra Cude and Jaci Beals.
