JUDSONIA — It was a classic rivalry game.
White County Central was led by junior guard McKenzie Massey with 21 points and the Lady Bears defeated Bald Knob High School and improved their record to the .500 mark with a 56-46 win over the Bulldogs and serving notice to the 2A-2 Conference.
The game was physical, there were plenty of players on the floor diving for loose balls, there were battles under the boards and at the end of the game there were plenty of ice bags for both teams to soothe the aches and pains of a hard physical game. but according to White County Central basketball coach Jeremy Cude, that is what is all about playing in a rivalry game.
“You got two teams that are eight to 10 miles apart. All the girls know each other and they want to beat each other.” Cude said. “They know each other and they are going to see each other this weekend somewhere and they want to be able to razz one another. It is a rivalry.”
The game plan for the Lady Bulldogs unfolded; Bald Knob wanted to spread the floor out, fill the lanes and run and set a quick pace on the floor.
In the first quarter, the defense for the Lady Bears played hard and did not wilt under the pressure of the inside game possessed by the Bulldogs. They stuck with the man-to-man defense, the Bears wanted to interrupt the transition baskets and they worked hard under the glass to surround the ball for any rebound. The quarter ended with the Lady Bears holding the lead by four points.
Cude described the play of the Lady Bears defense as a gritty effort; they forced the Lady Bulldogs into making 17 turnovers for the game.
“Both teams played aggressive and both teams played hard. I don’t think either team by any stretch played a perfect game and that happens a lot of times too when there is that much emotional energy being spent,” Cude said. “The last two games that these girls have played here against Pangburn and Bald Knob. With both schools being as close as they are and to have a chance to win.with our mighty mites because we are never taller or athletic than the other team. It speaks volume about this team and how much they love playing the game with each other.”
In the second half, Bald Knob made a comeback and cut the lead down to one point with just 1:24 left in the fourth quarter but in the entire game the Lady Bulldogs took 28 free throws and could only convert 14 free throws.
Bald Knob coach Kirk McDonald said he thought that his team was able to play through the adversity unfolding out on the court.
“I was pleased with the effort in the second half, “ MacDonald said. “My girls played hard in the second half and I was very proud with the way they played even when things were stacked up against us.”
Leading the offense for the Lady Bulldogs from the floor senior guard Mollie Perce with eight points and four rebounds. Reigiana Ward added eight points for the Lady Bulldogs before she fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter.
