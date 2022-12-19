The White County Central Lady Bears got back in the win column during the NEA tournament in Valley View on Saturday with a 52-45 victory over Gosnell.
McKenzie Massey led the Lady Bears and Gabby Hancock added 11 points. Massey also led WCC with 13 points in a 70-41 home conference loss to Quitman the night before. Braylee Smith finished with 12 points.
The Lady Bears also hosted Izard County on Tuesday with the guests pulling off a 61-54 victory in the varsity game while the junior ladies lost in a close one, 27-26.
White County Central is now 9-10 overall and 1-4 in the 2A-2 Conference. The Lady Bears will play a league game tonight at Cedar Ridge and return from the Christmas break on Jan. 6 at Sloan-Hendrix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.