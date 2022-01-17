BEEBE — While Beebe did not beat Jacksonville on Friday night, Lady Badgers coach Greg Richey was proud of his team’s effort in a 61-45 loss to the Lady Titans.
Beebe was coming off a 53-39 loss to Benton on Tuesday. During that game, Richey wasn’t happy with his team’s effort in the first half.
“I think from Tuesday night to tonight, we made drastic improvement,” Richey said. “I know that getting beat 16 at the end does not show that, but I know, as a coach, the effort was there. Their focus was there. I think Jacksonville is very, very good. I’ve had people tell me that they are a state tournament finalist team. They showed that tonight. They played real good against us. They rebound well. I thought my kids battled with a lot of heart and focus tonight.
“I thought early, if we could have had a few shots fall and we could get some pressure, it might be a little bit different game at the end.I was very proud of their effort and focus tonight.”
Jacksonville led 17-7 after one quarter and 31-22 at halftime.
Beebe’s Mya Bradley scored the first basket of the second half to cut the deficit to 31-24. That was a close as Beebe would get as the Lady Titans led 43-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Beebe trailed by as man as 20 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Badgers went on a 7-1 run to cut the deficit to 54-40 with 1:03 left. Joey Babel scored 5 points during the run.
Bradley led Beebe with 16 points. Babel had 13. Madelyn Atkins added 8. Amya Bonds scored 6.
Alexis Rowe led Jacksonville with 20 points.
