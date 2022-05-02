BEEBE — Beebe kept their 13-game winning streak alive Friday night at home with a 4-0 win over Vilonia.
With the win, the Lady Badgers improved their overall record to 21-5. Beebe finished 10-2 in second place in the 5A-Central Conference, just two game behind undefeated Benton.
Beebe softball coach Laura Tucker said after the game that she was pleasantly surprised by her team. When the Lady Badgers started the season, there were many questions to answer, there was so much to teach and coach but this team wanted to learn the game.
“I was confident in our team, but we just had a lot of growing pains,” Tucker said. “We had a lot of stuff to work through and get better at and I feel we have consistently got better in the year.”
Showing that she was getting better and stronger as the game stretched into the evening, Lady Badgers starting pitcher sophomore Eva Godwin, a hard-throwing pitcher, controlled her fastball with quality command against the Lady Eagles.
Godwin worked five innings and gave up three hits, striking out five before being relieved in the sixth inning by junior Kiera Pickens, who closed the game for the Lady Badgers by working the final two innings and striking out three Vilonia batters for the save.
“Eva has been really strong for us this year,” Tucker said. “Last year, she tore a labrum, and we did not know what to expect but I ran her in and she has done amazing and our defense in the game has played well behind her.”
In the fourth inning, Vilonia freshman catcher Ralyan Kelly found a fastball that had too much of the plate and she was able to lift a fly ball to center field that bounced off of the fence. {laying the bounce correctly, Beebe center fielder freshman Phoebe Caldwell was able to hit the cutoff person and held Kelly to just a single.
In the sixth inning, third baseman for the Lady Badger senior Allison Scott took a hit away from freshman Lila Toll. Scott stayed in front of the ball and was able to get her glove down and caught the ball and made the throw across the diamond to Pickens at first base.
The offense for the Lady Badgers were able to score three runs in the second inning, the big hit came off of the bat of junior infielder Avery Perry, a two-run double scoring Caldwell and freshman shortstop Madison Jones.
Toll gave up three hits, struck out two, walked one and hit a batter before being replaced by senior Hope Johnson in the third inning. Johnson held the Lady Badgers with two innings of work, giving up just one hit, striking out four and walking one batter.
Johnson was able to get out of a scoring threat by the Lady Badgers in the third inning, with runners on the corners Johnson was able to strike out designated hitter Allie Dinapoli to end the inning without any damage.
Vilonia softball coach Kevin Sullivan used senior Elise Trautman in the last two innings of the game. She gave up one run, one hit but a costly walk to Pickens in the sixth inning, she scored all the way from first on the RBI producing single by Godwin.
Sullivan said that the Lady Eagles are really still a young team with four quality seniors that lead by example for this team and helps with the confidence for the Lady Eagles as they play in a tough conference.
“We play hard and we usually swing it well,” Sullivan said. “Today, Beebe did a good job at keeping us at bay.”
Tucker said that there was a lot of maturing that the Lady Badgers had to work through and that there are a lot of young players on the team but the job that the Lady Badgers have done this season is a remarkable effort made by each player.
Tucker said that it is a great job teaching and coaching the Lady Badgers on how to play the game. They were eager to learn how to run the bases, how to deal with and play situational softball, how to play defense and how to deal with the stress of the game.
“They are resilient group of girls and they have a lot of fun and that is important,” Tucker said. “They are very coachable and they want to win. Obviously as a coach I have to be tough on them but they trust me to do what is best for them and I give them some tough love but I know that they can do it.”
