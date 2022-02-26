BEEBE — A year after making the Class 5A state tournament, the Beebe Lady Badgers came up short, finishing sixth in 5A-Central play after a 73-62 win over Little Rock Hall on Friday night at the Badger Sports Arena.
Beebe was 5-9 in the conference and 10-17 overall. Jacksonville won the conference title at 13-1. Little Rock Christian was second at 12-2. Benton was third at 9-5. Little Rock Parkview was fourth at 8-6. Sylvan Hills was fifth at 7-7.
Beebe split with Parkview, winning 62-51 on Jan. 18 but falling to the Lady Patriots 55-54 on Feb. 11. The Lady Badgers lost 45-40 to Benton on Feb. 9. They also lost a close one to Sylvan Hills, 63-55, on Feb. 15.
“We finished off strong the last couple of games,” Beebe coach Greg Richey said. “This is a good group of seniors. They’ve been sarin since the 10th grade. Last year, we made it to state. This year, we don’t. We had a couple of close games with Parkview and Benton. If we could have won those, we’d be going to the state tournament too. Sometimes those close games come back and get you at the end.
“But I’m proud of them … proud of the way they played tonight. We’ve had a good time together for three years.”
The game was the final one for four seniors, who have started for three seasons. They are Joey Babel, Mya Bradley, Madelyn Atkins and Amya Bonds.
The game with Hall was not as close as the final score indicated.
Beebe led 22-11 after one quarter. Babel and Atkins each had 7 points in the first quarter. Atkins converted a 4-point play during the first quarter. Bradley had 6 points. CiCi Bailey added 2 points.
Beebe outscored Hall 19-12 in the second quarter to lead 41-23 at halftime. Bradley had 8 points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers. Atkins added 6 points.
Beebe outscored Hall 16-14 in the third quarter to lead 57-35.
Hall outscored the Lady Badgers 26-13 in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Bradley led Beebe with 24 points. Atkins scored 18. Babel had 17. Bailey had 5. Scoring 2 each were Bonds, Hannah Johnson and Ryanne Lefford.
