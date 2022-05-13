HOT SPRINGS — It was a tough ending to a great season for the Beebe Lady Badgers softball team.
Vilonia knocked off Beebe 7-4 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament Thursday at Majestic Park.
With the loss, Beebe ends its season at 21-6-1.
Beebe trailed 3–0 after the top of the third inning.
The Lady Badgers got on the board in the bottom of the third. Allison Scott reached on a bunt single and scored on a double by Kiera Pickens.
Vilonia came back with a run in the top of the fourth to lead 4-1.
Beebe cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth. Allie Dinapoli was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Beebe tied the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Avery Perry singled and scored on a 2-run homer by Pickens.
Vilonia scored a single run in the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead. Vilonia’s Raegan Breeding hit a 2-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the Lady Eagles a 7-4 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Beebe’s Madison Jones led off with a double, but she was stranded at third base to end the game.
Beebe had 6 hits. Pickens had 2. Also getting hits were Perry, Scott, Hailey Shellenbarger and Madison Jones.
Beebe used 3 pitchers in the game. Pickens pitched 3 innings and struck out 3. Eva Godwin pitched 2 innings in three different stints. She struck out 4. Jordyn Lefford pitched 2 innings and struck out 2.
