BEEBE — The Beebe Lady Badgers were officially eliminated from playoff contention in a 63-55 loss to Sylvan Hills on Tuesday at the Badger Sports Arena.
Despite the loss, Beebe coach Greg Richey was proud of his team’s effort.
“No. 14 [Karsyn Morgan] really hurt us,” Richey said. “The first time we played, she was 1 for 9. Tonight, she hit six 3-pointers. We didn’t do a very good job of getting to her when she got the ball, but they’ve got other guards that you’ve got to pay attention to.
“I loved our effort. We fought with them the whole time. We just came up a little bit short at the end.”
Richey said his team will try to play “spoiler” the rest of the season.
“We’re going to Little Rock Christian on Friday, and they are No. 1 in the conference,” he said. “We’re going to try to be a spoiler. We’re going to play hard. I know this about these girls. They are going to play hard when we go to Little Rock Christian.”
Beebe scored the first seven points of the game. Joey Babel and Amya Bonds each scored a two-point basket while Madelyn Atkins hit a 3-pointer. Beebe led 13-10 after one quarter. The Lady Bears led 30-27 at halftime.
Beebe’s last lead came at 40-39 following a basket by Mya Bradley with 2:47 left in the third quarter.
Beebe could never get over the hump in the fourth quarter as Sylvan Hills had an answer every time the Lady Badgers made a play.
Babel led Beebe with 23 points. Bradley had 11. Bonds scored 10. Atkins added 8.
Morgan and Jianna Morris led Sylvan Hills with 23 points apiece.
