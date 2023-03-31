CLEVELAND (AP) — With All-Star Julius Randle back in New York, the Knicks needed someone to step up.
Jalen Brunson did that, and more.
New York's point guard scored a career-high 48 points and the Knicks moved closer to a playoff berth while waiting for Randle to get healthy, outrunning the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-116 on Friday night.
"There is nothing that Jalen does that surprises you," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He's so mentally tough. He's nicked up a little bit, but he's a machine. He just keeps going."
Brunson credited his teammates and coaches for his big night, which included seven 3-pointers and nine assists. He finished 18 of 32 from the floor.
"They had confidence in me and the ball just went through the hole," said Brunson, who scored 44 in a loss to Milwaukee on Jan. 9. "I just kept shooting with confidence and that's just how it went."
The Knicks reduced their magic number to one in their first game without Randle, who sprained his left ankle Wednesday and will miss the rest of the regular season. New York hopes he'll be back for the postseason and a potential first-round matchup against the Cavs.
New York won the season series 3-1 and denied Cleveland a chance to lock up home-court advantage in the first round.
"This loss hurts," said Donovan Mitchell, who led Cleveland with 42 points. "We need to feel it and be ready to use it when the time comes. Obviously, we control our destiny and we'll probably see these guys in two weeks.
"There is a lot of film to go through. But if we let this affect us, we have no chance in the playoffs."
Leading by three, the Knicks outscored the Cavs 14-2 to open the fourth and get some breathing room in a game played at a frenetic pace. The teams combined for 89 points in the first quarter and 151 in the first half.
The Cavs got within 123-116 before Brunson put the Cavs away with a layup following a timeout and then a 3-pointer. He missed a floater in the final seconds that would have given him 50 points.
Did he want 50?
"Who wouldn't?" he said. "I was going to hold the ball out, but they doubled and I guess that means keep playing. No disrespect to them. They played to the buzzer. I have the most respect in the world for that coaching staff. You got to keep playing."
Brunson, who averages 23.6 points, scored 33 in a wild first half without much defense.
The teams combined for 89 points in the first quarter, tying the third most in the first 12 minutes of a game in NBA history. The record of 91 is shared by Utah and Denver (1982), and Miami and Washington (2021).
Also, Cleveland's 47 points in the first quarter were the most in the franchise's 53-year history.
The Cavs were without two of their top defenders, center Jarrett Allen (groin) and Isaac Okoro (knee).
TEMPER TEMPER
The Knicks had a moment of drama.
During a timeout in the third quarter, New York starters RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin got into a shouting match and had to be separated.
Thibodeau downplayed the conflict.
"The cameras are everywhere and it probably happens more than people realize," Thibodeau said. "It was the heat of the moment. Sometimes, there is a difference of opinion, but those guys are fine with each other. These things happen."
Later, in the locker, Toppin had his arm around a smiling Barrett.
"This is my brother," Toppin said. "We're good."
CELTICS 122, JAZZ 114
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 39 points and 11 assists and Boston pushed past Utah.
Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points and Derrick White finished with 17 as Boston continued to gain ground on the Milwaukee Bucks in the race for the Eastern Conference's top playoff seed. Boston had 17 3-pointers, including five by Tatum.
The Celtics (54-24) are 1 1/2 games behind Milwaukee (55-22) and were coming off a 41-point win over the Bucks on Thursday. Milwaukee is off until Sunday, when it hosts the 76ers. The Celtics have four games remaining.
Talen Horton-Tucker led Utah with 28 points and eight assists. Walker Kessler added 20 points and 10 rebounds.
NETS 124, HAWKS 107
NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges had 42 points to continue his torrid scoring stretch in Brooklyn and the Nets increased their lead for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by beating Atlanta.
Dorrian Finney-Smith added 19 points in his best game with the Nets, who led by only four at halftime before outscoring the Hawks 42-24 in the third quarter to open a 101-79 lead. Brooklyn moved two games ahead of idle Miami for the No. 6 spot with five games to play.
Bridges surpassed 40 points for the second time in three games and the third time since coming to the Nets in February. He finished March with 461 points, the second-highest total by a Nets player in their NBA franchise history in a month beyond the 471 scored by Kevin Durant — the player traded by the Nets in the package for Bridges — last November.
Dejounte Murray scored 21 points for the Hawks.
LAKERS 123, TIMBERWOLVES 111
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 17 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter and had 17 rebounds to lift Los Angeles past Minnesota to leapfrog the Timberwolves in the crowded Western Conference playoff race.
LeBron James added 18 points and 10 rebounds and D'Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists against his former team as the Lakers (39-38) won for the fifth time in six games to move into seventh place. They're even with New Orleans, owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Pelicans.
Mike Conley had 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting with seven assists before fouling out, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points for the Timberwolves (39-39), who tumbled into ninth place.
76ERS 117, RAPTORS 110
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points and 12 rebounds, James Harden had 23 points and 11 assists and Philadelphia topped Toronto.
The Sixers made 30 of 39 shots (77%) in the first half and raced to a 24-point lead that nearly evaporated. Fred VanVleet, who scored 16 points, buried a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter that pulled the Raptors to 103-101 and silenced the sellout crowd.
Embiid, though, steadied the 76ers with a jumper and PJ Tucker buried a 3 that gave them some breathing room. Harden drove to the hoop for a bucket and a 110-101 edge that forced the Raptors to call timeout.
The Raptors didn't have another run in them. Scottie Barnes scored 29 points and OG Anunoby had 19.
BULLS 121, HORNETS 91
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 23 points and Chicago routed injury-plagued Charlotte.
Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bulls, who entered the game having lost three of their previous five games and clinging to the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. However, Chicago's win combined with the Orlando Magic's 116-109 victory over Washington on Friday night left the Bulls three games ahead of the Wizards for the 10th spot in the East with five games remaining.
James Bouknight had 22 points behind six 3-pointers to lead the Hornets. They had their three-game winning snapped and lost yet another key player to injury. P.J. Washington, who scored a career-high 43 points Tuesday night in a 137-134 win over Oklahoma City, left in the second quarter with a sprained foot and did not return.
MAGIC 116, WIZARDS 109
WASHINGTON (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 30 points and 12 rebounds, Markelle Fultz added 25 points and Orlando overcame a 16-point second half deficit to beat Washington.
The Wizards managed only 13 points in the final quarter and fell to three games behind Chicago for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining. Orlando remained four games behind the Bulls, who routed Charlotte 121-91.
Washington was without its top three players — Bradley Beal (left knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle). Corey Kispert scored a career-high 27 points for Washington, but did not manage a shot attempt in the fourth until the final minute. He made nine of the Wizards' 17 3-pointers.
PACERS 121, THUNDER 117
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — T.J. McConnell had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Jalen Smith added 12 points and 15 rebounds and short-handed Indiana held off Oklahoma City.
Playing without injured All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and starting center Myles Turner, the Pacers shot 46% and outrebounded the Thunder 64-49. They had lost six of their last seven. Andrew Nembhard had 18 points and six rebounds for Indiana. Jordan Nwora, Isaiah Jackson and Buddy Hield each scored 13 points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 39 points, going 17 of 17 on free throws, and nine rebounds for the Thunder. Josh Giddey added 21 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma City.
GRIZZLIES 108, CLIPPERS 94
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 22 points, Luke Kennard had 17 and Memphis overcame a 20-point first-half deficit and beat Los Angeles.
Kennard keyed a second-quarter rally with four 3-pointers and finished with five against his former team. Kennard was traded to Memphis on Feb. 9 as part of a three-team deal. The Grizzlies eventually built a 22-point lead early in the fourth quarter following Bane's steal under the Clippers' basket and a driving layup.
Ja Morant struggled in the first half and had only 3 points at the break for Memphis. He finished with 10 points in 26 minutes.
Norman Powell scored 16 points to lead the Clippers, Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Eric Gordon finished with 13 points.
ROCKETS 121, PISTONS 115
HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 33 points and Jalen Green added 32 to help Houston end its seven-game losing streak.
Porter shot 12 of 20 from the field and made seven 3-pointers, the last of which put Houston up by six with less than a minute to play. It marked the first time this season Porter scored 30 or more points in consecutive games. Meanwhile, Green was 10 of 18 on field goals.
Marvin Bagley III scored 21 points and Jaden Ivey added 18 points and nine assists for Detroit, which lost its eighth in a row and 19th in the last 20 games.
—
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.