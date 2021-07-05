SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Carpenter listed off so many positives from St. Louis on Monday: a gem from Kwang Hyun Kim, the patience finally getting to Giants All-Star Kevin Gausman, to holding off a potential comeback at the end.
The Cardinals star tried not to add any extra significance to his at-bat that changed the game in the seventh.
Kim pitched seven scoreless innings, Carpenter hit a two-run triple in the seventh for the first runs of the game and St. Louis snapped San Francisco's three-game winning streak by beating the Giants 5-3.
"Today was just what we kind of have always expected the kind of club we have," Carpenter said. "It was good starting pitching by KK, he really threw the ball well, and tough, competitive at-bats by a really good starting pitcher. The guy took a no-hitter into the top of the seventh and really just painting and not making any mistakes and we found a way to scratch against him."
Kim (3-5) allowed three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Donovan Solano and Steven Duggar hit RBI singles in the ninth against Alex Reyes, but San Francisco's comeback bid fell short.
Gausman didn't allow a hit until Nolan Arenado's one-out single in the seventh that started a two-run rally in what had been a scoreless game. After Yadier Molina struck out, Tommy Edman singled before Carpenter's triple.
Arenado, an NL All-Star, added an RBI single in the eighth.
Gausman said he had been fortunate against Arenado earlier in the game and "he finally got his hit he kind of deserved."
"He's obviously one of the best third basemen if not the best third basemen in baseball. That's what good players do, they make an adjustment," Gausman said. "I was amazed he fouled off the previous pitch. It was a really good pitch that he happened to go get and the split on the base hit was really a pretty good pitch, too."
Alex Dickerson slugged a pinch-hit home run in the bottom half of the inning that held up on replay review.
Gausman (8-3) began the day with a 1.68 ERA, the lowest through 16 starts of any Giants pitcher since the team moved West in 1958.
The right-hander, named an All-Star on Sunday, issued a one-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt in the first then didn't allow another baserunner until Carpenter walked with one out in the fifth. But Gausman turned an inning-ending double play as Harrison Bader flied out and Carpenter was caught off first.
Third baseman Wilmer Flores made a diving stop of Edmundo Sosa's hard grounder to start the sixth and fired to first.
St. Louis had scored two or fewer runs in each of its last 10 road losses but pulled this one off after finally getting to Gausman.
"We've been in a lot of close games and we've won some and we've lost some lately that have stung," manager Mike Shildt said.
The Cardinals and Giants play again to begin the season's second half at St. Louis — with the all-time series 351-350 with the Cardinals leading for the first time since May 27, 1999 (283-282).
Since 2019, St. Louis is 11-20 against the NL West on the road.
METS 4, BREWERS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff, and New York beat Milwaukee in a matchup of National League division leaders.
Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor.
Michael Conforto added an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who managed only one hit against an efficient Woodruff (7-4) through six innings.
Omar Narváez homered for the Brewers, who won 11 straight before a 2-0 loss Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Seth Lugo (2-1) struck out two in a perfect seventh, and Díaz earned his 18th save in 19 opportunities.
Woodruff (7-4) allowed four hits, four earned runs, with six strikeouts and a walk in 6 1/3 innings.
PIRATES 11, BRAVES 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead Pittsburgh past Atlanta.
Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth, doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh as the Pirates won their second straight following a six-game losing streak.
Chase De Jong (1-3) survived a 36-pitch first inning to pick up the second victory of his five-year major-league career. De Jong struck out four and walked three to notch his first win since beating the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 28, 2018, while with Minnesota.
Ke'Bryan Hayes hit his first home run in nearly a month for Pittsburgh as the Pirates tied their season-high in runs.
Ronald Acuña and Freddie Freeman had two hits apiece for Atlanta. The rest of the Braves managed just two hits against De Jong and four relievers.
MARLINS 5, DODGERS 4
MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and Miami ended Los Angeles' nine-game winning streak.
Alfaro drove a slider from Dodgers reliever Victor González (3-1) to center field for his third homer of the season.
David Hess (1-0) picked up the win in his Marlins' debut. Anthony Bender pitched a scoreless ninth for his first major league save.
The Marlins erased a 2-0 deficit with a three-run third on RBI singles by Garrett Cooper and Miguel Rojas.
Dodgers starter Walker Buehler allowed four runs on five hits and struck out six in five innings. The right-hander walked two and hit a batter.
TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 5
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and Minnesota held off Chicago.
Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed.
White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and three walks.
Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.
RAYS 9, INDIANS 8
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and Tampa Bay rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat Cleveland.
Manuel Margot had four hits before leaving the game after appearing to hurt his leg in the ninth.
Pete Fairbanks (2-3) worked a scoreless ninth. Emmanuel Clase (3-4) took the loss.
Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs for the Indians, who have lost seven straight.
TIGERS 7, RANGERS 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wily Peralta threw seven scoreless innings in his longest big league outing since 2016 and Detroit beat Texas.
Zack Short homered for the Tigers, who have won three in a row and five of six. Former Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara twice drove in a run without a hit.
Peralta (2-1), back in the majors only three weeks, struck out six without a walk while throwing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes. hE allowed only three hits in his fourth start for Detroit.
Kolby Allard (2-5) struck out a career-high nine in his 5 1/3 innings, and only two of the five runs scored against the Texas lefty were earned.
