ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.
Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners through his first four innings, giving up just an RBI single to Asdrúbal Cabrera.
"Today I tried to focus each batter and I think that was something that I got lucky and I got the win today," Kim said through an interpreter.
Kim retired his last five batters. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three hits as the Cardinals won for the fourth time in their last five games.
"Thought his whole day was really positive, a pitch maker, did a great job," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.
Alex Reyes earned his 20th save in as many opportunities. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.
Kim's opposite-field double to left in the second scored Yadier Molina and Edmundo Sosa to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. The two RBIs were Kim's first in the majors, and it was also the first extra-base hit for the 32-year-old lefty — he was 1 for 15 in the big leagues before that.
"I changed my bat to a lighter one and practiced with it," Kim said. "I was lucky today."
Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill each doubled twice and singled, and Molina had a pair of hits. All three players drove in a run.
"I think we just talked about having good at-bats, you know, taking what the pitcher gives you," Goldschmidt said. "You can still have good at bats, just not get the results. So, I think the focus has definitely been processed driven … if you do that then you know you're going to eventually get those results like we did today."
The Diamondbacks scored three in the eighth on just one hit. Two runs scored on a walk and a wild pitch by Ryan Helsley after he inherited a bases-loaded, one-out situation from Roel Ramirez, who was making his season debut. It is the 20th bases loaded walk allowed by Cardinals pitching this season.
Riley Smith (1-4) gave up four runs over three innings in his first start since May 14. The Diamondbacks were swept for the 13th time this season.
"To not keep my team in the ballgame, and to not make quality pitches at the time that I needed to, I'm very disappointed myself," Smith said.
Arizona lost its fourth straight on the road since winning Saturday at San Diego to end a record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks are a major league-worst 22-60, including 10-36 away from home.
"Fundamentally, we just got to execute at a better level," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "We do a lot right and again, when we do two or three things wrong, it costs us the ballgame and those stick out."
NATIONALS 15, RAYS 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for Washington, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a victory over Tampa Bay.
The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
He also scored four times in the victory, which sealed a two-game sweep as well as Washington's fourth straight win and 14th in its last 17 games.
Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third against Ryan Sherriff (0-1), then hit his 14th homer in the fourth off Michael Wacha.
Two innings later, Turner hit a ball into the right-field corner and beat second baseman Mike Brosseau's throw to third with a headfirst slide.
Jon Lester (2-3) allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two.
BREWERS 15, CUBS 7
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout Chicago for their eighth straight win.
The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.
Five Brewers relievers combined for 8 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Richards (3-0) wound up with the win.
Ross Brothers (2-1), the third of seven Chicago pitchers, allowed of three of the four batters he faced in the fourth to reach.
ROCKIES 6, PIRATES 2
DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and Colorado beat Pittsburgh.
Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is 6-31 on the road.
After a rough first inning, Gray (5-6) didn't give up another hit before leaving four a pinch-hitter in the sixth.
C.J. Cron led off the Colorado fourth with his 11th home run. The Rockies scored two more in the fifth off Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (2-5).
TIGERS 9, INDIANS 4, GAME 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering Detroit past Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.
Castro's two-out single off Bryan Shaw (2-3) in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game.
Kyle Funkhouser (2-0) retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter José Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. Rookie Bobby Bradley connected twice.
BRAVES 20, METS 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and Atlanta battered New York.
Mets left-hander David Peterson exited due to right side soreness in the fourth inning, leaving his status for his next start unknown. Peterson (2-6) allowed six runs and eight hits, each matching his career high.
Austin Riley drove in three runs on three hits. Freddie Freeman had three hits and scored four runs.
Braves left-hander Max Fried (5-4) recovered after giving up a two-run homer to Pete Alonso. Fried allowed two runs and three hits in five innings.
Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ehire Adrianza also homered for the Braves.
