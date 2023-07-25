As golf season draws near for Searcy High School, junior standout Luke Killough is getting an early jump on things by qualifying for the prestigious 2023 Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami today through Saturday.

Killough made the cut for the tournament through a qualifier at Memphis National Golf Club earlier this summer. The Trump National Doral course is the former host of the WGC Cadillac Championship on the PGA Tour.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.