As golf season draws near for Searcy High School, junior standout Luke Killough is getting an early jump on things by qualifying for the prestigious 2023 Optimist International Junior Golf Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami today through Saturday.
Killough made the cut for the tournament through a qualifier at Memphis National Golf Club earlier this summer. The Trump National Doral course is the former host of the WGC Cadillac Championship on the PGA Tour.
“It is a huge accomplishment to qualify for this very prestigious tournament,” Lions golf coach Bryant Turney said. “Playing against some of the best junior players from literally all over the world on a PGA Tour-caliber course will be a great experience for Luke. I am very proud he qualified for the tournament, but not one bit surprised. Luke is one of the top high-school golfers in all of Arkansas and just now entering his junior year, still has a lot of time to continue to improve. He’s a true joy to coach. As good of a players as he is, I’m even more proud of his character, work ethic, and who he is as a person and student.”
Once the tournament is done Saturday, Killough will have little to rest upon returning home with the start of the high-school golf season next week. Last year, the Lions and Lady Lions golf teams both qualified for state-tournament play, and Turney believes this year’s teams have the same ability. The boys team were runner-up in the 5A-East Conference and the girls team finished third.
“Starting the season, you never know everything,” Turney said. “You don’t know whose kids have developed over the summer, or maybe they got a move-in. But strictly based off last year, I would expect our boys to contend for a conference championship with Valley View. We were one and two last year, and were really close. It was real competitive every time we played them.
“Our girls, last year, Greene County Tech was by far the best team in our conference. I’m not sure who they lost or have coming back, but they were a really good team last year. I would give them the nod to be a the top. I think a good goal for our girls team would be to finish somewhere in that top three and qualify for the state tournament.”
The Lady Lions return two seniors in Catalina Hillis and Eva Duncan who both bring solid experience back to the course for their final seasons at the high-school level. There are three newcomers to this year’s team, Andrea Gray, Carmella McFarland, daughter of SHS soccer and football coach Bart McFarland, and Ryne Gosdin.
“I see a lot of potential in them,” Turney said. “They are young, so they just need to gain experience, and that will come with time. I’m expecting them to come out and pretty much get better every day, and keep working towards the future.”
Although just a junior, Killough will be the elder statesmen on a boys’ team absent of any seniors. It should not be a problem for Killough, who made All-State in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Killough was the medalist in every team event last year for the Lions.
“He’s very consistent,” Turney said. “His game has no weaknesses. He’s solid at every aspect of the game, physically and mentally.”
Sophomore Alex Miller returns after a strong freshman campaign last year, and junior Jonas James comes back for his third season of varsity golf. Brantley Jones, Maddox Ball, Jagger Francis and Brenden Jackson are the four newcomers to this year’s team.
“It a lot like the girls, there is a lot of potential, they are just not experienced yet,” Turney said of the four new Lions team members. “Basically the same thing, I want them to come out and work hard every day and get better. I don’t have any seniors on the team, so Luke and Jonas have the most experience being juniors. After that, we’re pretty young.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.