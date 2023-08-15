It was once again Luke Killough and Catalina Hillis taking medalist honors for Searcy as the Lions and Lady Lions swept crosstown rival Harding Academy in a non-conference meet at Searcy Country Club on Monday. Killough bested the field with a score of 35 while Hillis and teammate Carmella McFarland were way ahead of the pack with a 48 in the 9-hole matchups.
The Lions finished with a 119 total to Harding Academy’s 142. Alex Miller followed up Killough with a strong performance of his own scoring a 40, with Jagger Francis at 44, Maddox Ball with a 51 and Jonas James with a 56. For Harding Academy, Luke Hewett led the way with a 44, followed by Rhett Watson at 48 and Eli Chism with a 50. On the JV side, Brantly Jones had a 49 and Brenden Jackson finished with a 59 for Searcy and Jack Harrington led the Wildcats with a 58 and Owen Hudelston a 69.
