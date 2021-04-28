LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the Los Angeles Dodgers badly needed somebody or something to pull them out of a weeklong slump, Clayton Kershaw did it with cool confidence.
He has been performing these feats regularly for the Dodgers since 2008, and the 33-year-old lefty doesn't look like he'll relinquish the responsibility any time soon.
Kershaw yielded four hits over seven masterful innings, Justin Turner homered and the Dodgers ended their three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
"It's always a good feeling knowing we've got Kersh on the mound," said Chris Taylor, who had an RBI triple and scored two runs. "It was huge to have him get us out of this funk. He was outstanding."
Kershaw (4-2) racked up eight strikeouts with one walk while never allowing Cincinnati to get a runner to third base in his first win over the Reds since 2016. He won an impressive pitching duel with Sonny Gray (0-2) before his teammates tacked on six runs in the eighth inning.
"We've been scuffling a little bit, and we wanted to end the homestand on a good note," Kershaw said.
Kershaw's brilliance was the biggest reason the Dodgers avoided their first four-game losing streak since 2018, allowing them to finish a 2-5 homestand with a renewed positivity. Los Angeles still leads the NL at 16-9, but the past week underlined weaknesses that will have to be fixed over the next five months.
"He's been a great pitcher for a long time, and he's a stopper," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He's been the ace. He knew how much we needed this game, so for him to go deep in this game, put up zeros, throw a shutout, was big for our club."
Matt Beaty had a two-run single in the eighth on his 28th birthday as the defending World Series champions broke away late for just their third win in 10 games.
Nick Senzel matched his career high with four hits for the Reds, who wrapped up a 2-4 trip by taking two of three at Chavez Ravine. Senzel got three of Cincinnati's four singles off Kershaw, but the Reds were shut out for the fourth time this season.
"Nick had a great day at the plate, which was great to see, but we just couldn't get anything else going off Kershaw," Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "We've all seen that before."
Gray pitched four-hit ball into the sixth while striking out 11 — the most by any pitcher against the Dodgers this year. Gray yielded four hits and three walks, but left trailing 2-0.
"I know just coming off the last start, he wanted to make a statement, and he did," Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson said. "It was good to see him back to what he can be."
While Gray's bounce-back start was good, Kershaw is still firmly on top of his game: He has pitched at least six innings with at least six strikeouts in five consecutive starts since opening day.
Turner hit his sixth homer deep into the left field bleachers in the third. The RBI was the 20th in just 23 games for Turner, a former Reds draft pick.
Taylor tripled over Nicholas Castellanos in right field in the eighth, scoring Turner from first. Beaty and Mookie Betts added two-out, two-RBI singles off Sal Romano.
CARDINALS 5, PHILLIES 3
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup and drove in the go-ahead run, helping Philadelphia beat St. Louis after Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch.
Harper left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit in his left cheek on a 96.9 mph fastball from left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera (0-1).
Cabrera hit the next batter, Didi Gregorius, with a 94 mph fastball. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.
Brandon Kintzler (1-0) threw 1 2/3 innings to get the win in relief. Hector Neris pitched the ninth, picking up his fifth save.
MARLINS 6, BREWERS 2
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in six games, a tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley in the fourth.
Sandy Alcantara (1-2) gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings.
Zack Godley (0-1) walked five, threw two wild pitches, committed a balk and hit a batter in an eventful Brewers debut. He was charged with four runs, three earned.
TWINS 10, INDIANS 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Byron Buxton homered on the second pitch from Logan Allen (1-4) and went 5 for 5, Mitch Garver homered twice and the Twins connected six times to end a four-game skid and win for the second time in 10 games..
Buxton's AL-leading eighth homer triggered a three-homer barrage in the first off Allen. Buxton added two doubles, two singles and stole a base while pushing his average to .438.
Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco homered as the Twins opened a 4-0 lead after 14 pitches.
J.A. Happ (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.
NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 2
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Erick Fedde (2-2) allowed one run and two hits in six innings and Josh Harrison hit a three-run homer as Washington won in George Springer's Blue Jays debut.
Harrison got his third homer in 16 at-bats against Steven Matz (4-1), a three-run shot in the fourth that made it 6-0.
Springer, who signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal this offseason, went 0 for 4. The World Series MVP when Houston won its first title in 2017 missed time in spring training and the start of the season because of a strained oblique and later due to a right quadriceps strain.
Trea Turner had four hits for the Nationals.
RED SOX 1, METS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Vázquez hit an early RBI double, producing the only run required for the Boston Red Sox to beat Jacob deGrom (2-2).
Nick Pivetta (3-0) and three relievers combined on a two-hitter as the surprising AL East leaders swept a two-game interleague series at Citi Field.
Xander Bogaerts doubled off the left-center fence to open the second inning and one out later, Vázquez drove a shoulder-high 0-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph the other way into the right-center gap.
DeGrom struck out nine and walked one in six innings of three-hit ball. His 0.51 ERA is the best for a Mets pitcher through five starts, and his 59 strikeouts match Nolan Ryan in 1978 for the most in major league history over the first five starts in a season.
Matt Barnes struck out all three batters in the ninth for his sixth save, sealing Boston's first shutout this season.
YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Domingo Germán (2-2) won his second straight start allowing three hits in seven innings and combining with Michael King on a four-hitter.
Mike Ford put the Yankees ahead in the second inning with his second home run in 16 at-bats this season, and Gio Urshela made it 5-0 with a three-run homer in the four-run third. Clint Frazier hit his first home run in 69 plate appearances this season.
New York has won five of seven and at 11-13 is two games .under .500 for the first time since the Yankees were 5-7.
Dean Kremer (0-2) allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.
RAYS 2, ATHLETICS 0
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow (3-1) struck out 10 and gave up five hits in seven innings, dealing Oakland its third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.
Diego Castillo got two outs for his sixth save.
Mike Zunino hit his fifth homer in the two-run fifth off Cole Irvin (2-3), when Manuel Margot singled in a run.
BRAVES 10, CUBS 0
ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered in a four-run first inning, and Huascar Ynoa (2-1) gave up four hits and struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. Ynoa also hit his first big league home run, helping Atlanta win its third straight.
Chicago was shut out for the second consecutive night and has lost five in a row.
Freddie Freeman had four hits.
Kyle Hendricks (1-3) gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, allowing three home runs as his ERA rose to 7.54. He has allowed 10 homers in 22 2/3 innings this season — seven of the home runs in the first inning.
ROYALS 9, PIRATES 6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs as Kansas City improved to a major league-best 15-8.
Soler's doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings.
Kyle Zimmer (2-0) got the last two outs of the fifth, and Josh Staumont retired four straight batters for third save.
Mitch Keller (1-3) walked five in 2 1/3 innings, allowed four runs and needed 83 pitches to get seven outs.
ANGELS 4, RANGERS 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Chris Rodriguez pitched 3 1/3 shutout innings for the win, and Anthony Rendon and Jose Iglesias hit two-run singles in the first off Dane Dunning (1-1).
Rodriguez (2-0) entered to begin the third inning after Alex Cobb allowed three runs and six hits, including two-out RBI singles by Nate Lowe and Willie Calhoun. The 22-year-old right-hander walked none and allowed only a one-out single to Adolis García, his final batter in the sixth inning.
Four relievers combined for seven innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.
