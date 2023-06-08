CINCINNATI (AP) — Clayton Kershaw said he knew he had to do his part to stop the bleeding.
Following two straight walk-off losses, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and former league MVP pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out nine as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 on Thursday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and avoid a series sweep.
"Offense did it again today," Kershaw said. "Six early runs, so, as the starting pitcher, you've got to make that hold up. It was very similar to the last game I pitched against the Yankees (June 2). They (Dodgers hitters) gave me a bunch of runs early, so I just tried to pound the zone as best I can and today it worked out."
Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA) scattered five hits and walked two, Chris Taylor hit his 10th home run of the season and Los Angeles improved to 10-3 against Cincinnati dating back to September 2021.
"It seems like every time Clayton's taking the mound, it's a must-win," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "(It seems like) he's got to go deep and cover innings. Well, he did just that.
"For him to get through seven (innings) and for us to use one reliever today was enormous."
The Dodgers struck first in the third, scoring three runs against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft (3-5, 6.78 ERA). The right-hander plunked both James Outman and Mookie Betts. Outman later came around to score on a base hit by Freddie Freeman.
Ashcraft walked the bases loaded for David Peralta, who brought home two more on a line drive to center field. Ashcraft was pulled after 48 pitches. Reds manager David Bell said he tweaked his calf.
"Graham wasn't feeling it while he was making his pitches. He felt it walking around," Bell said. "I knew he wouldn't be able to go much deeper in the game than we did."
Los Angeles seized a 4-0 lead in the fourth on a 401-foot home run to center by Taylor off Cincinnati reliever Fernando Cruz.
The Dodgers added two more runs in the frame, as Austin Barnes doubled in Outman, who reached on a walk, and Barnes crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Freeman.
After batting left-handed in his fist two big league games, Elly De La Cruz switched to the other side of the plate to face Kershaw. De La Cruz hit an infield single and then collected his first stolen base in the majors.
"I hadn't seen him hit right-handed yet, so I didn't have much of a game plan to go off of," Kershaw said of the 6-foot-5 slugger, who made his major-league debut Tuesday. "I just tried to make some pitches. He's a good player, though."
Kershaw faced De La Cruz again in the sixth. With runners at the corners and no outs, De La Cruz drew an automatic ball due to a pitch-clock violation by Kershaw. Kershaw then threw three straight strikes, including a nasty breaking ball on the last one, to send De La Cruz swinging back to the dugout.
"We've seen Kershaw quite a bit," Bell said. "He had different shapes on his slider. We really didn't have an answer for it. We give him a lot of credit. To find ways to improve at this point in his career is very impressive."
De La Cruz got one more at-bat in the eighth, this time against reliever Tayler Scott. He struck out swinging on the fifth pitch. De La Cruz finished the day 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.
GUARDIANS 10, RED SOX 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez homered in his first three at-bats — and from both sides of the plate — to power Cleveland past Boston.
Ramírez connected for a solo shot in the first inning off Matt Dermody (0-1), belted a two-run shot — his 200th career homer — in the third and added another solo drive in the sixth when the Guardians hit for the cycle, had eight straight hits and scored five times.
Ramírez came up a second time in the sixth bidding for a rare four-homer game, but struck out swinging. The four-time All-Star third baseman had another chance in the eighth, but grounded to third.
There have only been 16 four-homer games in the majors since 1901.
Will Brennan added a home run as the Guardians won the series and handed the Red Sox their fifth loss in six games.
Aaron Civale (2-1) had his second solid outing for Cleveland after spending 46 games on the injured list with an oblique strain.
RAYS 4, TWINS 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yonny Chirinos pitched well into the sixth inning, Harold Ramírez homered during a three-run fourth and the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep of AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Chirinos (3-1), recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings in his first big league appearance since April 29. Jason Adam, the third Rays reliever, worked the ninth for his 10th save.
Tampa Bay (46-19) is 29-6 at home and has won six in a row overall.
Carlos Correa and Michael A. Taylor homered for the Twins (31-32), who have lost a season-high five consecutive games. They have totaled seven runs in the past six games.
Bailey Ober (3-3) retired his first 11 batters, including six straight strikeouts, before losing his perfect game and the lead in a span of three batters.
PHILLIES 3, TIGERS 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Kody Clemens came through with a game-ending single and Philadelphia rallied past Detroit for its fifth victory in a row.
Brandon Marsh tied it in the ninth with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the defending NL champion Phillies (30-32).
Nick Maton hit a go-ahead single in the top of the ninth after Tyler Nevin broke up Wheeler's no-hit bid on a single with one out in the eighth for the Tigers, who lost their sixth straight and eighth in the last nine.
Bryce Harper's leadoff double in the ninth against Alex Lange (3-2) sparked Philadelphia's rally. Craig Kimbrel (4-1) got the win.
The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.
ORIOLES 6, BREWERS 3
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to put Baltimore ahead for good and the Orioles rallied from a three-run deficit to beat Milwaukee.
The Brewers took a 3-0 lead in the first and were in control for much of the game until the Orioles scored six runs over the final three innings against Milwaukee's bullpen. The comeback enabled the Orioles to avoid a three-game sweep.
Anthony Santander's one-out RBI double off Peter Strzelecki (3-5) cut the Brewers' lead to 3-2 in the eighth.
Adam Frazier had a two-run double in the ninth for Baltimore. Ramón Urías started the comeback by hitting a two-out homer off Joel Payamps in the seventh.
Bryan Baker, Keegan Akin (2-1), Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista combined for four innings of scoreless relief. Bautista earned his 16th save in 20 opportunities.
BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Belt had a tiebreaking single, José Berríos pitched six steady innings to win his third straight decision and Toronto defeated Houston.
Alejandro Kirk added an RBI double as the Blue Jays took three of four from the defending World Series champions and won the season series 4-3.
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez left after one at-bat because of a sore right oblique.
Berríos (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits. Jordan Romano finished for his 17th save in 20 chances.
Houston left-hander Framber Valdez (6-5) gave up three runs in five innings.
GIANTS 6, ROCKIES 4
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Crawford had a pinch-hit RBI double to spark a three-run ninth inning and San Francisco beat Colorado for the 11th straight time.
Michael Conforto and Thairo Estrada homered to help the Giants sweep their seventh straight series from Colorado. Scott Alexander (5-0) won in relief and Camilo Doval finished for his 16th save.
Nolan Jones had three hits for the Rockies, who have lost four straight.
San Francisco is 16-3 at Coors Field dating to Sept. 6, 2021, and has won eight straight in Denver. That streak was in jeopardy until a late rally against closer Pierce Johnson (0-3).
