OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be.
Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 24 points and the Bluejays finished off North Dakota early in a 96-61 rout on Thursday night. It was a big improvement from Monday, when they didn't pull away from St. Thomas until the final 10 minutes of a 72-60 win.
"We were just a little more locked in at practice leading up to the game this time," Kalkbrenner said. "We weren't necessarily overlooking anybody, but I think there was just a little bit of wake-up call on Monday. It was like, 'Let's just be locked in for this one to have a good game,' because I don't think any of us were really too happy with how we played on Monday."
Creighton (2-0) missed five of its first six shots and committed three early turnovers, allowing North Dakota to take a brief lead.
Then the Bluejays took off on a 29-3 run.
They contested almost every North Dakota shot, got out in transition with their superior athletes and rode the momentum to a 53-22 halftime lead.
"When you're playing defense at a high level like we did in the first half, the thing that we love to do is get out and run," point guard Ryan Nembhard said. "When you get the momentum on our side, I feel like we're one of the best teams in the nation because everybody in the gym gets gets us going and then we feed off of that."
The 31-point margin at the break was Creighton's largest against a Division I opponent since it led South Carolina Upstate by 34, 58-24, on Dec. 20, 2017, according to Sportradar.
"I thought they looked like a top-10 team today," North Dakota coach Paul Sather said. "We just really let a poor early stretch put us in a bad spot and we just didn't respond, and they ran it up on us."
Tsotne Tsartsidze made 4 of 5 3s and led the Hawks with 16 points.
The Bluejays bounced back from their 8-for-34 3-point shooting against St. Thomas with a 12-for-27 effort. They were 7 of 14 from distance in the decisive first half.
"I knew we were a better shooting team than what we showed the other night, and I think you saw some snapshots of that tonight," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said.
As the Bluejays found success on the perimeter, the 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner was able to do his thing in the post. Kalkbrenner had the flu on Monday and was a step slow against St. Thomas. North Dakota had no answer for him. He had three straight dunks while making seven of his first eight shots and finished 10 for 11 in 24 minutes.
Asked if he expects to be a volume scorer throughout the season, Kalkbrenner said, "We've got five guys just in the starting group, they can have 20 on any given night. So this probably won't be the last one. But you'll see a lot of it from a lot of different guys this year."
NO. 5 KANSAS 82, NORTH DAKOTA ST. 59
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 21 points and nine rebounds, Gradey Dick added 12 points, and Kansas tuned up for the Champions Classic next week by routing perennial Summit League contender North Dakota State.
MJ Rice added 10 points in his college debut, and the Jayhawks (2-0) ramped up the defensive pressure, building a 48-19 lead by halftime and coasting to their Division I-leading 13th consecutive victory.
They did so without coach Bill Self, who along with assistant Kurtis Townsend served the second game of school-imposed four-game suspensions. The penalty, part of the fallout of an FBI investigation into college basketball, also will keep Self from the bench for the Jayhawks' showdown against No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
Grant Nelson had 11 points and Boden Skunberg scored 10 for the Bison (0-2).
NO. 12 TEXAS 82, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 31
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian.
The Longhorns (2-0) raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points.
Texas had 27 fast-break points.
Tristan Moore led Houston Christian (0-2) with eight points.
NO. 13 INDIANA 101, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 49
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes and No. 13 Indiana made 10 3-pointers to rout Bethune-Cookman.
The Hoosiers (2-0) improved to 10-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference foes. Indiana's victories this season have come by a total of 87 points.
Joe French had 11 points and Marcus Garrett added 10 to lead the Wildcats (0-2).
NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 78, TEXAS SOUTHERN 54
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson each scored 13 points and No. 25 Texas Tech overpowered Texas Southern.
De'vion Harmon added 12 points for the Red Raiders (2-0).
Texas Southern (0-2) was led by Zytarius Morlte with 12 points while Davon Barnes added 10.
