OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After a flat performance in its opener, No. 9 Creighton looked like the team it was expected to be.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 24 points and the Bluejays finished off North Dakota early in a 96-61 rout on Thursday night. It was a big improvement from Monday, when they didn't pull away from St. Thomas until the final 10 minutes of a 72-60 win.

