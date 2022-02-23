The Harding Academy Junior Lady Wildcats basketball team won the 3A-2 district tournament by beating 45-40 at Cave City High School on Feb. 12.
Harding Academy led 22-4 after one quarter and 32-18 at halftime.
Clinton outscored Harding Academy 22-13 in the second half to get back into the game.
Emery Wilson led Harding Academy with 14 points. Krimson Fager had 11. Claire Citty and Mileigh Harlow had 10 points each.
Harding Academy ended its season at 15-4.
