Hunter Baughman doesn’t let being a double amputee slow him down, especially when it comes to fishing.
The 35-year-old from Judsonia, who lost both of his legs below the knees, his left hand and digits on his right hand to bacterial meningitis as an infant, is a professional angler and won the Toyota Series event on Truman Lake last weekend in Warsaw, Mo.
“God is good. Without him, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do,” Baughman said. “Growing up at 9 months old is when I got sick and lost my legs and from there I’ve had to figure out how to do everything differently. What seems normal to you is weird to me, but what seems normal to me is probably weird to you. I have just had to learn how to do it.
“I have been fortunate that this fishing has put me in front of a lot of people and I’ve got to go to lots of motivational speaking to different groups of people and kids and churches. Don’t give up and make it work. Don’t cry about it, make it work how it works for you. Once the amputations were over there’s been no lasting effects of that. I just tell everybody I’m shorter than they are.”
Baughman, who graduated from Little Rock Christian High School in 2005, said his family has been an outdoors-related family pretty much his whole life.
Fishing tournaments came along to Baughman when he was about 13 or 14. “I got what I call real serious about it after I graduated from high school. I started trying to climb the ladder a little bit and grow a career.
“I started the tournament fishing and the bass fishing for the competitive part of it because I am so competitive. My family didn’t fish tournaments but I have fished as long as I can remember. I fished and hunted.”
The three-day Toyota Series tournament was the biggest win of his career, netting him the top payout of $32,429. A photo of his victory was featured on Tuesday’s sports page. Baughman finished with 15 bass weighing 48 pounds, 10 ounces. He said his five fish each day weighed 12, 17 and 19 pounds. The 19-pound, 1-ounce limit last Saturday got him the victory.
Baughman said he had a fish during the tournament “that was hung in a brush pile that I tried to break off and when I went to break it off, it came out of the brush pile. It was the winning fish; that’s pretty neat.”
The victory is far from the only one Baughman has had in his career. He said he has won Mr. Bass of Arkansas, a statewide tournament, and he wins “several smaller tournaments every year. But this Toyota Series is by far the biggest.”
Baughman’s advice for those facing adversity in achieving their goals is “not to give up, make it work and figure out what works for you individually to make your life as normal for you as you can.”
“My parents have pushed me my whole life to do what I want to do and not to let anything stop me,” he said. “My wife, Andrea, is my biggest fan. She is a rock star. At this level of fishing, this is a business. There’s sponsors. You have to treat it like a business and she runs that business while I fish sometime, you know. She’s the one taking care of some social media. She’s making sure I got what I need when I leave, booking houses or whatever it is along the way; she is awesome at keeping up.”
Baughman said he also has met “so many friends through the fishing world. There are countless numbers of clubs through Arkansas. They are everywhere. There are clubs as small as seven or eight guys, up to statewide 150 to 200 per club. There’s a lot out there and you can find it on social media.”
Outside of fishing, he said he is involved in his church in Little Rock, and “I hunt really hard in the winter, love the outdoors. I deer hunt and duck hunt but I mainly deer hunt.”
